Sweetwater County Shines at Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Tournament

GREEN RIVER – Wrestlers from Sweetwater County delivered standout performances at the annual Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Tournament, with both boys and girls representing their schools in championship and placement rounds. Notable finishes and team achievements highlighted the competition, which drew top athletes from across the region.

Boys Highlights

The Sweetwater County boys made their presence known, particularly in the dual meets and the prestigious “Best of the Best” round.

Green River Wolves advanced to the tournament finals, finishing second overall behind Uintah. They accumulated 34 pins over a total time of 59 minutes, 49 seconds.

In the Best of the Best dual:

Bentley Johnson (GR, 106 lbs) dominated Tayson Moon (Evanston) with a technical fall (21-1).

The Green River Wolves began their campaign with commanding wins in pool play as they defeated Riverton (74-6), Mountain View (68-9), and Grantsville (59-20). In the quarterfinals, they edged Evanston (44-33) and then defeated Kemmerer (53-24) in the semifinals before falling to Uintah in the championship match (70-12).

Rock Springs earned victories in Pool D, defeating Lyman (59-21) and Laramie (64-17). They made it to the quarterfinals where they fell 46-35 to Kemmerer. Wrestlers Santiago Cruz (126 lbs) and Lincoln Young (132 lbs) stood out, each earning multiple falls leading to a chance to take first in the best of the best alongside Sam Thornhill (175 lbs).

Final Team Standings

Uintah Green River Pinedale Kemmerer Evanston Riverton Rock Springs Laramie

Girls Highlights

The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers demonstrated strength on the mat, with six girls placing in the top five and four advancing to the championship round.

Sarah Eddy (Rock Springs) claimed first place in the 155-pound weight class after a hard-fought 4-3 decision over Kaylie Julander of Kemmerer.

