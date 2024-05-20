Sweetwater County Shines Bright at State Track and Field Championships

CASPER – Athletes from Sweetwater County showcased their talent at the Wyoming State Track and Field Championships held at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper over the weekend. Green River High School, Rock Springs High School, and Farson-Eden High School delivered commendable performances, with a total of 21 top-eight finishes across various events in the 4A and 1A competitions.

The GRHS girls team secured the 13th spot with 10 points, while the boys team claimed the 11th position with 22 points. RSHS’s girls team finished 11th with 15 points, and the boys team secured the 13th spot with 11 points. FEHS’s girls team grabbed the 12th position with 13 points, while the boys team clinched the 16th spot with 7 points.

Among the standout performances, Lillian Allison of GRHS showcased her throwing prowess. She secured the sixth position in the Girls Shot Put 4A event with a distance of 37 feet 5 inches and grabbing the third spot in the Girls Discus Throw 4A event with a throw of 119 feet 2 inches.

Christopher Wilson of GRHS delivered an impressive performance all around, scoring all of the 22 points for the Green River boys. In the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 4A event he finished seventh with a time of 15.49 seconds. Wilson also excelled in the Boys Long Jump 4A and Boys Triple Jump 4A events, securing second in both with jumps of 22 feet 11 inches and 45 feet 3 inches, respectively.

RSHS’s Ava Andrews soared to the second position in the Girls Pole Vault 4A event with an impressive clearance of 11 feet 9 inches, while Maddix Blazovich secured the same position in the Boys Pole Vault 4A event with a height of 15 feet.

In the 1A category, FEHS’s Rebecca Smith showcased her speed, securing fifth in the Girls 100 Meter Dash 1A event with a time of 13.45 seconds and seventh in the Girls 200 Meter Dash 1A event with a time of 27.08 seconds. Smith also impressed in the Girls Triple Jump 1A event, securing the fifth position with a jump of 32 feet 2.50 inches.

FEHS’s boys team put up a commendable performance in the 4×400 Meter Relay 1A event, finishing fifth with a time of 3:48.83, showcasing their endurance and teamwork.

Check out all the students who secured points for all three high schools below. To see the full results for 1A, click here. For 4A, click here.

Green River

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay 4A

8th – Green River High School – 4:11.58

Ran by Izzy Murdock, Eva Murray, Nicole Wilson, and Madison Murdock

Girls Shot Put 4A

6th – Lillian Allison – 37 feet 5 inches

Girls Discus Throw 4A

3rd – Lillian Allison – 119 feet 2 inches

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles 4A

7th – Christopher Wilson – 15.49

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles 4A

5th – Christopher Wilson – 39.46

Boys Long Jump 4A

2nd – Christopher Wilson – 22 feet 11 inches

Boys Triple Jump 4A

2nd – Christopher Wilson – 45 feet 3 inches

Rock Springs

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles 4A

5th – Presley Nacey – 15.72

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles 4A

6th – Presley Nacey – 47.25

Girls Pole Vault 4A

2nd – Ava Andrews – 11 feet 9 inches

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay 4A

8th – Rock Springs High School – 44.39

Ran by Kael Anderson, Maddix Blazovich, Brycen Coombs, and Braden Killpack

Boys Pole Vault 4A

2nd – Maddix Blazovich – 15 feet

Boys Long Jump 4A

7th – Kael Anderson – 21 feet 9.75 inches

Farson-Eden

Girls 100 Meter Dash 1A

5th – Rebecca Smith – 13.45

Girls 200 Meter Dash 1A

7th – Rebecca Smith – 27.08

Girls 1600 Meter Run 1A

7th – Cadence Jones – 6:21.35

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay 1A

8th – Farson-Eden High School – 1:02.08

Ran by Cadence Jones, Alivia Goicolea, Keelie Thoren, and Rebecca Smith

Girls Triple Jump 1A

5th Rebecca Smith – 32 feet 2.50 inches

Boys 100 Meter Dash 1A

8th – Kole Johnson – 12.51

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay 1A

5th – Farson-Eden High School – 3:48.83

Ran by Mason Bear, Jeff Goodwin, Logan Merkley, and Kole Johnson

Boys Shot Put 1A

7th – Aden Neese – 40 feet 11.50 inches