Sweetwater County Shows Support for Those Affected by Cancer

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Ribbon tying events to support the fighters and survivors, and to remember those taken by all types of cancers, took place in Rock Springs and Green River this week.

The events are part of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s (MHSC) Paint the Town Pink, an event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Community members tied different colored ribbons representing all cancers that have impacted their lives on Wednesday in Rock Springs and on Thursday in Green River.

Green River resident Rita James said she attends the ribbon tying every year to show her support for both people she knows and those who she does not know but are still fighting their own battles with cancer.

“You need to be there to support them whether you know them or not because they’re our neighbors, they’re part of our community,” she said.

James said it’s all about giving people hope and making sure those diagnosed with cancer know they’re seen, heard and cared for. She said she also comes out to tie a ribbon every year in honor of her parents.

“My dad died from colon cancer,” she said. “Watching my dad suffer was horrible. You cry on your pillow at night but you have to put that happy face on during the day because he’s crying on his pillow at night. He needed support.”

Green River residents tied ribbons Thursday afternoon. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Goeff Phillips, the attorney for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees, ties a ribbon Wednesday afternoon at the hospital. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

Green River Mayor Pete Rust presented the proclamation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Green River resident Debbie Gomez said cancer awareness is a cause that is very close to her heart, as she doesn’t know anyone who hasn’t been impacted by cancer in some way. She said she’s lost a family member to breast cancer and her daughter lost a very good friend who was only in her 30s and had kids.

“I’ve seen so many beautiful women fight breast cancer,” she said. “I support anyone I can. If I can be there to show support, you betcha.”

Debbie Gomez ties a ribbon in remembrance of her family member who passed away from breast cancer. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Each year Gomez and her daughter participate in a breast cancer walk in Utah as well to show their support and remember their loved ones.

“Everyone’s lost someone to cancer,” Gomez said. “You just never know what’s going on in your body. You have to enjoy every day.”

Different ribbon colors are associated with different types of cancer. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

Cecilia Pavey displays the ribbon she tied at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. “This means a lot to me to be able to do this,” she said. Pavey said her father was recently diagnosed with leukemia and celebrates her seventh year being cancer free in two days. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

Lena Warren, MHSC Director of Community Outreach, helps tie a ribbon in Green River. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

Lena Warren, MHSC Director of Community Outreach, said that Paint the Town Pink is done to encourage cancer awareness. Not only are residents given an opportunity to show support for their loved ones who have fought or are fighting cancer, but they are given important information on screening. Warren said that MHSC offers 3D mammograms that are simpler and more comfortable that the 2D mammogram method.

Left: Stephanie DuPape, the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services Coordinator, ties a breast cancer awareness ribbon at MHSC. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

Right: Paint the Town Pink and the ribbon tying event help encourage residents to get screened for cancer. SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

“We’re pretty fortunate to have a cancer center here locally that’s an affiliate partner with the Huntsman Cancer Institute,” Warren said. “Ultimately, we’re encouraging getting screened.”