Sweetwater County Soccer Teams Fight Strongly Against Stacked Competition

SWEETWATER COUNTY – In Sweetwater County soccer action this week, teams faced stiff competition, with all but one team entering the week ranked.

The Lady Tigers struggled to secure victories in their two games despite solid defensive efforts. On Friday, they settled for a 0-0 draw against Natrona County. Saturday saw the Kelly Walsh girls triumph with a 2-0 win.

Rock Springs boys claimed a 2-0 victory over Natrona County on Friday, the sole unranked opponent of the week. Goals by Alex Herrera in the 25th minute and Carlos Macias in the 26th sealed the win. Saturday’s match against Kelly Walsh saw Rock Springs fall 2-1, with Cristian Perez converting a penalty in the 42nd minute. Rock Springs also thwarted two penalty kicks from Kelly Walsh.

Green River’s girls clinched a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Powell on Friday, emerging triumphant 4-3 in the shootout after Powell leveled the score at 3-3 with two minutes remaining. Isa Vasco netted all three goals for the Lady Wolves. The boys’ team also secured a victory against Powell, prevailing 3-0. Max Hintz opened the scoring just 10 minutes in with a goal off a toss-in that deflected off the goalie’s hands. Braxton Doak and Christian Lee added to the tally.

On Saturday, the Lady Wolves suffered a 5-0 defeat against the undefeated top-ranked Cody Fillies. However, the boys’ team emerged victorious against second-ranked Cody, with the match tied 1-1 at halftime after Stone Rubeck tied it up with just 90 seconds left in the first half. Both teams exhibited strong defensive performances, leading to a shootout where Green River prevailed 5-3, ultimately winning the game 2-1.

The Green River girls soccer team now has a 2-1 conference record and is 4-2 overall. The Wolves are still undefeated in conference play with a 3-0 record and are now 5-1 overall.

For Rock Springs, the Lady Tigers are 2-3-1 in conference play and 4-3-1 overall. The boys now sit at a 4-2 conference record and a 5-3 overall record.