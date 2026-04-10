Sweetwater County Softball Resumes With Busy Road Slate

ROCK SPRINGS — After nearly two weeks away from competition due to weather-related cancellations, both Rock Springs High School and Green River High School return to the field this weekend with a full slate of road games.

The Lady Tigers, now ranked No. 5, will look to continue building momentum, while Green River aims to secure its first wins of the season as both teams travel to face Wheatland and Torrington.

Rock Springs opens Friday at Torrington High School with games scheduled for 2 and 4 p.m., before traveling to Wheatland High School on Saturday for a morning doubleheader at 9 and 11 a.m. Green River follows the opposite schedule, beginning Friday at Wheatland (1 and 3 p.m.) and wrapping up Saturday at Torrington (10 a.m. and noon).

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For Rock Springs, the weekend presents an opportunity to reinforce its early-season rise. The Lady Tigers have already split with two of the state’s top programs in Cheyenne East High School and Cheyenne Central High School, currently ranked No. 3 and No. 2, respectively. Those results have positioned Rock Springs as a team to watch moving forward.

With limited game time on the field over the past two weeks, maintaining rhythm and consistency will be a focus for the Lady Tigers as they look to sharpen both their pitching and their offensive production heading into a busy stretch.

Green River, meanwhile, continues to focus on development and growth as a young roster searches for its first victory. The Lady Wolves have shown flashes of offense in recent outings and will look to build on those moments while limiting mistakes on defense.

The weekend also serves as a lead-in to the first meeting between the two Sweetwater County programs this season. Following the Wheatland and Torrington games, Rock Springs and Green River are set to face off Tuesday, adding extra importance to the final preparations over the next two days.