Sweetwater County Softball Teams Cap Off Great Weekend in Casper

CASPER – In a riveting series of softball showdowns this weekend in Casper, the Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers squared off against the Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans and the Natrona County Fillies. The Lady Wolves ended the weekend going 1-1 in their conference games but dropped both of the non-conference matches. Rock Springs ended the week 2-0 in conference play and went 1-1 in their non-conference matchups.

On Friday, the Green River squad emerged victorious in a hard-fought conference clash against Kelly Walsh, prevailing 17-14 in a back-and-forth battle. Led by Izzy Kelley’s five-hit, three-RBI performance, the Lady Wolves secured the win. However, the Trojans bounced back in the subsequent matchup, claiming a 12-4 victory fueled by a nine-run third inning and capitalizing on eight walks.

Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers charged ahead with a 9-5 win over Natrona County in their conference bout. The Tigers surged to an 8-1 lead and maintained their advantage. Tarin Anderson led the charge with a three-hit, three-RBI display. However, the Fillies turned the tide in the second game, defeating Rock Springs with an 11-0 victory highlighted by their 10 combined runs in the second and third innings.

As the games continued Saturday, Natrona County continued to improve after the loss to Rock Springs, defeating Green River in both contests. The Fillies came away with a 17-7 victory in the first game, propelled by an eight-run second inning. In the subsequent matchup, Natrona County sealed an 18-2 win, finishing the game with 19 hits, including a 15-run second inning.

Rock Springs sustained their momentum from Friday with a 13-9 win over Kelly Walsh in their conference game. The Lady Tigers staged a comeback with a crucial six-run sixth inning, securing their second conference road win of the weekend. Tarin Anderson and Rilynn Wester led the way for Rock Springs in this game. Anderson finished the game with two hits and three RBIs. Wester added four hits, including a solo home run.

In the final game in Casper, Rock Springs continued their solid weekend with an 8-5 victory over Kelly Walsh, propelled by a six-run fourth inning.

Looking ahead, Green River hosts Rock Springs this Thursday for the first matchup between the rival schools this year.