Sweetwater County Softball Teams Set for Busy Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers softball teams are gearing up for a packed schedule this week, highlighted by a makeup game and a home tournament featuring four teams.

Green River will first hit the road Tuesday for a rescheduled conference matchup against Cheyenne South. The game is set for 4 p.m. at Cheyenne South High School.

Later in the week, both Green River and Rock Springs will compete in the Rock Springs High School Softball Tournament, scheduled for Friday, May 2, at the Wataha Recreational Complex in Rock Springs. Although the tournament was originally expected to include several northern teams like Jackson and Cody, scheduling conflicts forced adjustments, leaving Green River, Rock Springs, Laramie, and Cheyenne South as the final participants. All games will be non-conference matchups.

The varsity tournament schedule will begin at 10:45 a.m., with Green River facing Cheyenne South and Rock Springs taking on Laramie. In the afternoon session at 2:45 p.m., Green River will meet Laramie while Rock Springs plays Cheyenne South. The tournament will close with evening games at 6:45 p.m., as Cheyenne South plays Laramie and Rock Springs hosts Green River. Junior varsity games are scheduled to take place before each varsity contest.

Fans can catch livestreams of the Green River and Rock Springs games against Cheyenne South at the tournament, as well as the Rock Springs vs. Green River matchup, on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

Varsity games will be capped at two hours unless weather intervenes, and run rules will be in effect.

Spectators will be charged $5 for admission at the tournament, and concessions will be available.