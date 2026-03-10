Sweetwater County Speech & Debate Teams Head to State Tournament

CHEYENNE — Green River and Rock Springs High School Speech & Debate teams are heading to Cheyenne this week for the state tournament, looking to build off strong performances at the district tournament two weeks ago. The tournament begins Thursday afternoon, running from 1-10 p.m. for the opening three rounds of competition. Three more rounds get underway Friday morning, before the quarterfinals begin from 6:30-8 p.m.

Saturday is reserved for semi-final and finals action before the final awards are announced at 5 p.m. The state speech and debate tournament brings out the best from across the state, and Green River is looking to build off a great performance at districts. The Wolves had eight members qualify for nationals in several different events, highlighting the talent and hard work across the roster.

Debaters already have access to the topics at hand during the debate rounds at state. For Lincoln-Douglas debate, the topic is, “Resolved: The United States Military ought to abide by the principle of non-intervention.” For Public Forum debate, debaters will discuss the topic, “Resolved: The United States federal government should ban corporate acquisition of single-family residences.” Finally, the Cross-Examination debate topic is “Resolved: The United States federal government should significantly increase its exploration and/or development of the Arctic.”

The State Tournament at Cheyenne Central High School is sure to bring out the best competition Wyoming can offer in speech and debate, with Green River, confident off their district tournament winning performance, looking to bring home the state title.

More information on the state tournament can be found here.