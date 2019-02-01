Sweetwater County Students Make the University of Wyoming Dean’s Honor Roll

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming lists 76 students from Sweetwater County on the 2018 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.
The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Dean’s Honor Roll Students are:
Green River
- Katelynn Marie Beckermann
- Kirklin Carroll
- Amanda Carson
- Kyler Jaylin Cochrane
- Taylor L. Draney
- Jared I. Flores
- Tate M. Gnose
- Alan Jack Halverson
- Aspen Hamel
- Alondra I. Hamilton
- Shannon A. Hlad
- Savannah Kaye Hook
- Nickolas Lee Thomas Hoskins
- Cameron Michael Hoyt
- Vabsi B. Ibarra
- Katherine K. James
- Alexis M. King
- Taten Hall Knight
- Ezekiel M. Mamalis
- Alexander Jacques Marchal
- Alexis P. Mitchell
- Katelyn E. Moorman
- Kristen A. Morris
- Vanessa Angelica Munoz
- Liam P. Pickering
- Francheska MarDean Riley
- Neiz Alondra Rocha Olivas
- Sandra Trevizo
- Cole J. Verner
- Garrett David Young
- Elliot S. Zimmerman
- Harlee E. Zimmerman
Reliance
- Grace M. Peterson
Rock Springs
- Caroline Louise Allen
- Cody Michael Anderson
- Sarah Elizabeth Bailey
- Nicholas Michael Blume
- Amanda L. Borders
- Kolbe J. Chavez
- Adam James Dewey
- Tyler David Dewey
- Brady J. Faigl
- Mary R. Ferguson
- Abigail Firme
- Jordan Renee Goldman
- Kelci Jo Howe
- Braden Lee Kauchich
- Keeri Ann Klein
- Zachary Gene Legerski
- Kaley A. Martinez
- Madison D. Miskulin
- Maurie Mueller
- Colin R. Murcray
- Nick A. Nelson
- Alexandra Gene Newman
- Jessica O’Neal
- Kenzie J. Overy
- Cheylynn Parker
- Katelynn Prather
- John A. Prevedel
- Aidan E. Propst
- Timothy Samuel Rolich
- Alyssa Jo Sanders
- Alexander M. Skorcz
- Lennon Andrew Spence
- Sydnye Karen Spicer
- Jonathon Michael Tacke
- Josh E. Tepera
- Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle
- Amanda Mulan Verheydt
- Nicholas Drake Vliek
- Fletcher P. Wadsworth
- Joshua Alexander Wilbert
- Tyler Clay Wilkinson
- Kylee Ann Wylie
Wamsutter
- Daye E. Waldner