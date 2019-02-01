Sweetwater County Students Make the University of Wyoming Dean’s Honor Roll

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming lists 76 students from Sweetwater County on the 2018 fall semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.

To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu.



Dean’s Honor Roll Students are:



Green River

Katelynn Marie Beckermann

Kirklin Carroll

Amanda Carson

Kyler Jaylin Cochrane

Taylor L. Draney

Jared I. Flores

Tate M. Gnose

Alan Jack Halverson

Aspen Hamel

Alondra I. Hamilton

Shannon A. Hlad

Savannah Kaye Hook

Nickolas Lee Thomas Hoskins

Cameron Michael Hoyt

Vabsi B. Ibarra

Katherine K. James

Alexis M. King

Taten Hall Knight

Ezekiel M. Mamalis

Alexander Jacques Marchal

Alexis P. Mitchell

Katelyn E. Moorman

Kristen A. Morris

Vanessa Angelica Munoz

Liam P. Pickering

Francheska MarDean Riley

Neiz Alondra Rocha Olivas

Sandra Trevizo

Cole J. Verner

Garrett David Young

Elliot S. Zimmerman

Harlee E. Zimmerman



Reliance

Grace M. Peterson

Rock Springs

Caroline Louise Allen

Cody Michael Anderson

Sarah Elizabeth Bailey

Nicholas Michael Blume

Amanda L. Borders

Kolbe J. Chavez

Adam James Dewey

Tyler David Dewey

Brady J. Faigl

Mary R. Ferguson

Abigail Firme

Jordan Renee Goldman

Kelci Jo Howe

Braden Lee Kauchich

Keeri Ann Klein

Zachary Gene Legerski

Kaley A. Martinez

Madison D. Miskulin

Maurie Mueller

Colin R. Murcray

Nick A. Nelson

Alexandra Gene Newman

Jessica O’Neal

Kenzie J. Overy

Cheylynn Parker

Katelynn Prather

John A. Prevedel

Aidan E. Propst

Timothy Samuel Rolich

Alyssa Jo Sanders

Alexander M. Skorcz

Lennon Andrew Spence

Sydnye Karen Spicer

Jonathon Michael Tacke

Josh E. Tepera

Kaylee Rachelle Tuttle

Amanda Mulan Verheydt

Nicholas Drake Vliek

Fletcher P. Wadsworth

Joshua Alexander Wilbert

Tyler Clay Wilkinson

Kylee Ann Wylie



Wamsutter