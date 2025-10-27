Sweetwater County Swim Teams Make Waves in Conference Championship Meets

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River High School took third place and Rock Springs placed seventh at the 4A West Conference girls swimming championships Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.

Green River totaled 212 points behind Jackson (329.5) and Riverton (224.5), led by senior Tavia Arnell, who captured conference titles in the 200-yard individual medley (2:08.25) and 100 butterfly (56.98).

The Wolves’ 200-yard medley relay team of Alayna Kellhofer, Kaylin Uhrig, Arnell and Zoie Gilmore earned runner-up honors with a time of 1:55.11, while the same quartet claimed gold in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:43.06.

Gilmore also finished fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:52.12) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:15.43). Kellhofer placed third in the 100 backstroke (1:05.29), and Uhrig added a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM (2:34.73) and a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.83).

For Rock Springs, Kaylee Moore led the Tigers with a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.34) and ninth in the 200 IM (2:35.23). Rock Springs’ 200 freestyle relay team also took seventh in 2:03.33.

This week, Green River will host Rock Springs, among other schools, for the Last Chance Meet.