Sweetwater County Swimmers Post Strong Finishes in Weekend Meets

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Green River and Rock Springs high schools’ swimming teams competed over the weekend, looking to hit peak form before the end of the season. Here is a look at the weekend’s results for both teams.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River

Green River High School topped Cheyenne East 94-73 in a dual on Friday, fueled by multiple wins from Tavia Arnell and Zoie Gilmore.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Arnell won both the 50-yard freestyle (24.45 seconds) and 100 freestyle (54.70) and helped the Wolves open the dual with a victory in the 200 medley relay alongside Kaylin Uhrig, Gilmore and Alayna Kellhofer (1:57.62).

Gilmore added wins in the 200 individual medley (2:29.32) and 100 butterfly (1:10.23). Kellhofer claimed the 100 backstroke (1:07.71), and Isla Strebel won diving with 130 points.

Dylan Witt led a Green River sweep in the 500 freestyle (6:17.84), and the Wolves closed the meet strong as Gilmore, Katelyn Maez, Arnell and Kellhofer won the 400 freestyle relay (4:06.26).

Cheyenne East’s Emma Walton took first in the 200 freestyle (2:16.42) and placed second in the backstroke, while East’s 200 freestyle relay team also earned a win in 2:05.95.

Green River High School placed fourth at the Southeast Invite in Cheyenne on Saturday, scoring 147 points against a strong field of 12 teams.

The Wolves were led by Tavia Arnell, who won both the 200 individual medley (2:16.78) and 100 butterfly (1:00.22), and helped pace Green River’s winning 200 medley relay team. Arnell teamed with Alayna Kellhofer, Kaylin Uhrig and Zoie Gilmore for a first-place finish in 1:55.69.

Green River also captured gold in the 200 freestyle relay, as Arnell, Uhrig, Kellhofer and Gilmore clocked 1:46.98. Uhrig added a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.19), and Gilmore took fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:53.79).

Cheyenne Central won the invite with 228 points, followed by Laramie and Sheridan, which tied for second with 157 each.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Rock Springs

The Tigers got the weekend started on Friday in a tri-dual at Cheyenne South. Tiger swimmer Zoe Schmidt took 4th in the 200 meter freestyle at 2:24.83. Kaylee Moore picked up the lone event win for the Tigers in the tri-dual, winning the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17.47.

Rock Springs had several top 4 placings, including Brooklyn Jackson-Dunn in 4th for the 200 yard individual medley (2:53.81), Kaylee Moore in 4th place for the 50 yard freestyle (29.12), and Abbi Scott taking 4th in the 100 yard fly (1:27.01).

Rock Springs then took part in the Southeast Invite in Cheyenne on Saturday, hanging tough with the competition. Abbi Scott (1:29.14) and Brooklyn Jackson-Dunn (1:29.26) took 16th and 17th in the 100 yard butterfly. Zoe Schmidt took 15th in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:15.97. Kaylee Moore scored an 8th place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke, putting in a time of 1:17.14.

The Tigers took 12th as a team in the meet, but should find plenty of solid performances to build upon heading towards the closing stretch of the season.