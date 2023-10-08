Sweetwater County Swimming Recap: Rawlings Invite

RAWLINGS – Both Green River and Rock Springs competed at the Rawlings Invite this weekend. The Lady Wolves finished with 397.5 points and the Lady Tigers finished with 91 points. Here are some standout performances for both teams. You can find the complete results from wyopreps here.
Lady Wolves
- Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay – GRV A
- Time: 2:01.03
- Swimmers: Smith, Tanith JR; Uhrig, Brianna SR; Luth, Hailey JR; Kellhofer, Alayna FR
- Girls 200 Yard Free – Clevenger, Haley JR
- Time: 2:09.55 (3A)
- Girls 200 Yard IM – Arnell, Tavia SO
- Time: 2:19.17 (3A)
- Girls 50 Yard Free – Smith, Tanith JR
- Time: 25.43 (3A)
- Girls 100 Yard Fly – Arnell, Tavia SO
- Time: 1:03.76 (3A)
- Girls 100 Yard Free – Barnes, Emilee SR
- Time: 59.75 (3A)
- Girls 500 Yard Free – Clevenger, Haley JR
- Time: 5:49.99 (3A)
- Girls 100 Yard Back – Kellhofer, Alayna FR
- Time: 1:09.95 (3A)
- Girls 100 Yard Breast – Uhrig, Brianna SR
- Time: 1:14.44 (3A)
Lady Tigers
Rock Springs (RSP-WY) Swimmers:
- Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay – RSP-WY A
- Time: 2:15.92
- Swimmers: Hamblin, Emry SR; Christensen, Ellie SR; Buss, Reagan JR; Schmidt, Zoe SO
- Girls 200 Yard Free – Hamblin, Emry SR
- Time: 2:22.37 (3A)
- Girls 50 Yard Free – Hamblin, Emry SR
- Time: 26.45 (3A)
- Girls 100 Yard Free – Hamblin, Emry SR
- Time: 58.04 (3A)
- Time: 1:11.75 (3A)
- Girls 100 Yard Breast – Buss, Reagan JR
- Time: 1:16.12 (3A)