Sweetwater County Swimming Recap: Rawlings Invite

RAWLINGS – Both Green River and Rock Springs competed at the Rawlings Invite this weekend. The Lady Wolves finished with 397.5 points and the Lady Tigers finished with 91 points. Here are some standout performances for both teams. You can find the complete results from wyopreps here.

Lady Wolves

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay – GRV A Time: 2:01.03 Swimmers: Smith, Tanith JR; Uhrig, Brianna SR; Luth, Hailey JR; Kellhofer, Alayna FR

Girls 200 Yard Free – Clevenger, Haley JR Time: 2:09.55 (3A)

Girls 200 Yard IM – Arnell, Tavia SO Time: 2:19.17 (3A)

Girls 50 Yard Free – Smith, Tanith JR Time: 25.43 (3A)

Girls 100 Yard Fly – Arnell, Tavia SO Time: 1:03.76 (3A)

Girls 100 Yard Free – Barnes, Emilee SR Time: 59.75 (3A)

Girls 500 Yard Free – Clevenger, Haley JR Time: 5:49.99 (3A)

Girls 100 Yard Back – Kellhofer, Alayna FR Time: 1:09.95 (3A)

Girls 100 Yard Breast – Uhrig, Brianna SR Time: 1:14.44 (3A)



Lady Tigers

Rock Springs (RSP-WY) Swimmers: