Sweetwater County Teams Deliver Across the Board at Puncher Invite

BIG PINEY — Rock Springs headlined a strong day for Sweetwater County track and field teams Saturday, piling up 27 podium finishes to lead the way at the Puncher Invite, while Green River finished with 10 in the top three and Farson-Eden added eight.

Originally scheduled to compete at the Grizzly Invite in Logan, Utah, Green River instead joined Rock Springs and Farson-Eden in Big Piney, giving all three programs a shared early-season measuring stick.

Rock Springs turned in the most dominant performance of the day, with standout efforts across both the girls and boys divisions.

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On the girls side, Aria Wheeler led Rock Springs in the distance events with a first-place finish in the 1600-meter run in 5:58.70, while Macy Harmon placed second in both the 800 (2:46.51) and 1600 (6:31.37). The Tigers also saw success in the sprint medley relay, finishing first with a time of 4:42.04.

In the sprints and middle distances, Lilly Bodenhagen placed second in the 200 (29.29), Kaarlie Karins finished third in the 100 (14.85), and Daniela Dominguez added a third-place finish in the 400 (1:11.67) to go along with her field event success.

Rock Springs dominated several field events. Katie Moore won the high jump at 4-11.00, with Aurelia Corbin placing second. Dominguez captured the long jump title with a mark of 15-7.50, while Cambry Costantino won the triple jump at 31-9.50. In the pole vault, Brianna Dale finished first at 10-0.00 and Bodenhagen added a second-place finish.

On the boys side, the Tigers were just as strong across multiple events. Austin Pfeifer swept the hurdles, winning the 110-meter hurdles in 17.86 and the 300 hurdles in 45.92. The 4×100-meter relay team added another victory with a time of 44.96.

In the sprints, Yazdhel Casas placed second in the 100 (11.89) and Kaleb Praytor finished third (11.90). Trace Walker took second in the 200 (25.03), while Sergio Sisneros placed third (25.22).

Rock Springs also excelled in the jumps. Praytor won the long jump with a mark of 20-0.00 and added a second-place finish in the triple jump (41-0.00). Sisneros won the triple jump at 41-10.50, and Jackson Stewart placed second in the long jump (19-8.50) and third in the triple jump (39-7.50).

In the distance events, William Maes placed third in both the 800 (2:19.54) and 3200 (11:16.86).

Green River finished with 10 podium finishes, led by a strong showing in the throws. Sophia Arnold won the shot put with a throw of 36-5.00 and placed second in the discus (98-9.00), while Amanda Davis finished second in the shot put (34-2.75) and third in the discus (97-2.00). The girls sprint medley relay team placed second in 4:51.88.

On the track, Hannah Kimble placed third in the 1600 (6:59.66) and Adri Curtis added a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles (52.00).

For the boys, Green River’s sprint medley relay team took first in 4:02.55. Trevor Johnson placed second in the 400 (55.98), and Hunter Rushing added a second-place finish in the 1600 (5:29.26).

Farson-Eden, competing as a 1A school, recorded eight podium finishes on the day. Sophia Goicolea led the girls with a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash (14.26), while also placing third in the 200 (29.82) and second in the long jump (15-6.25). Cadence Jones added a second-place finish in the 3200 (14:19.40).

On the boys side, Kole Johnson won both the 200 (24.68) and 400 (55.24), while Mason Bear placed third in the 400 (57.50). Jeff Goodwin added a third-place finish in the shot put (42-7.50).

Across all three programs, athletes combined for 45 podium finishes, highlighting a strong day for Sweetwater County teams as the outdoor season continues.