Sweetwater County Teams Host Casper Schools in Key Quadrant Matchups

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With regional tournaments just weeks away, Green River and Rock Springs return home this weekend for pivotal Class 4A quadrant games against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County.

Because the Casper schools share the same quadrant as Green River and Rock Springs, the matchups carry added weight for conference standings and regional seeding.

Green River will host Kelly Walsh High School on Friday with the girls tipping at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. The Wolves then welcome Natrona County High School on Saturday with the girls at 1 p.m. and the boys at 2:30 p.m.

Rock Springs will follow the same schedule format, hosting Natrona County on Friday at 6 p.m. for the girls, with the boys to follow after pregame senior night recognition. On Saturday, the Lady Tigers will tip at 1 p.m. against Kelly Walsh, with the boys playing afterward. Rock Springs will also recognize its spirit teams Saturday.

We’re excited about where we are – but we’re not satisfied. Green River Lady Wolves Head Coach – Clinton Landon

For Green River’s girls, the focus is sharpening details as postseason play approaches. The Lady Wolves have established themselves as one of the top teams in Class 4A this season, but head coach Clinton Landon said refinement remains the priority.

“As proud as I am of our Lady Wolves and what they’ve accomplished so far this season, we know that this time of year is about tightening the screws and eliminating weaknesses before they show up in March,” Landon said.

“One of the biggest areas we’re still focused on is consistency for four quarters. Against top competition, you can’t afford lapses in focus, communication, or execution. We’ve had stretches where we’ve been really sharp, but we want to make sure we sustain that level no matter the score, the environment, or the pressure. Everything is ramped up come tournament time. Especially at regionals where it is the 3rd or 4th time playing each other. Have to be more disciplined in what we do with execution. Evanston is a tough environment to play in.”

Landon emphasized defensive discipline and late-game execution as additional areas of focus.

“Defensively, we’re continuing to clean up the little things. Closing out with discipline, limiting second-chance opportunities, and avoiding unnecessary fouls. At regionals and state, possessions matter even more, and giving up offensive rebounds or free points at the line can be the difference in a one or two possession game,” he said.

“Offensively, we’re working on valuing the basketball and executing late-game situations. Definitely trying to get our turnovers down. That means valuing each of our possessions. We need to dictate what we are doing with purpose and get good shots and points in our possessions while understanding time and score. We want to be completely comfortable in tight games, whether we’re protecting a lead or needing a key bucket in the final minutes. We have been doing that in games this year and finishing them. Like I said, when you start playing teams for the 3rd time in a season you have to have new wrinkles or make sure you are executing them.”

Handling postseason intensity is another emphasis as March approaches.

“Another emphasis is handling pressure and physicality. As we move closer to postseason play, the intensity increases. Everyone is playing for a championship or for the opportunity to go to state so it ramps up with everyone. I preach to be the calm in the storm. Let the other teams get all riled up. We be us and be calm. The girls have been pretty good at that this season. Just have to remind them when you get to regionals that we have to be under control and poised and trust each other when things get chaotic. Kind of block out the outside noise and pressure. I feel we have handled that pretty well throughout the season. Just changes when it comes to regionals all that pressure to win a championship or get to state from everyone. We focus on us and what we can control. Little things matter and we have to be really great at the little things this time of year.”

“Our strength has been our chemistry and the way our girls genuinely play for one another. If we stay connected, disciplined, and focused on daily improvement, we’ll give ourselves a great opportunity when regionals and state [arrive].”