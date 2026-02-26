Sweetwater County Teams Set for Wyoming State Wrestling Championships

CASPER — The road to the postseason now leads to the state’s biggest stage, as Green River and Rock Springs prepare to compete at the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships beginning Thursday in Casper.

Both the Green River and Rock Springs boys and girls wrestling teams will travel to the Ford Wyoming Center for the three-day state tournament, scheduled for Feb. 26–28. Competition opens Thursday afternoon and continues through Saturday’s championship finals, closing the 2025-26 high school wrestling season.

Wrestling begins Thursday following weigh-ins at 10 a.m., with first-round matches scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Championship quarterfinals will follow later in the evening. The tournament resumes Friday with wrestle-back rounds and semifinal matches before concluding Saturday with placement bouts and championship finals.

Both Sweetwater County programs enter state following competitive regional performances and a final week of preparation focused on refinement rather than reinvention.

Green River’s girls team arrives in Casper after a season highlighted by a first-place finish at the 4A Duals earlier this month and a third-place team showing at the 4A West Regional, where the Lady Wolves crowned an individual champion. Head coach Clayton Wright, recently named 4A West Coach of the Year, said the team’s postseason approach has centered on finishing matches and maintaining aggression late in bouts.

“This group has been phenomenal,” Wright said previously. “Their no-quit attitude and willingness to buy into our championship culture from day one has made this season special.”

Despite not having a senior class, Wright said leadership has emerged throughout the lineup, pointing to Adia Price, Bianca Maez and Kayleigh Johnson as wrestlers who have helped set the tone both competitively and in practice.

“As we head into the postseason, we are focusing on physicality and finishing matches,” Wright said. “We want to be the most aggressive team on the mat in the third period.”

The Lady Wolves will face one of the largest fields of the season at state, bringing together programs from across Wyoming in a multi-classification bracket that tests depth as much as individual performance.

For the Lady Tigers, they had two regional champions with Sarah Eddy and Rylin Plant, with both girls having an opportunity to make it back to the state championship match in their respective weight classes after both made it last year as sophomores. Plant is hoping to bring back the state title for the second year in a row

On the boys side, both Green River and Rock Springs qualified wrestlers through the 4A West Regional and now shift focus toward securing podium finishes and state tournament points. With brackets tightening and margins shrinking, advancement often comes down to consistency through the consolation rounds as much as early wins.

The rivalry programs closed the regular season against one another last week, giving both coaching staffs a final opportunity to evaluate matchups before postseason competition begins. That dual served as the final tune-up before the heightened intensity of the state tournament environment.

State competition spans three demanding days, requiring wrestlers to manage weight, recovery and momentum through multiple matches. For Green River and Rock Springs alike, the goal now shifts from qualification to performance under the bright lights in Casper.

“These girls have put in the work all season, and now it is time to let that preparation show on the mat,” Wright said.

Championship finals are scheduled for Saturday afternoon, bringing the Wyoming high school wrestling season to its conclusion as athletes from across the state compete for individual titles and team honors.