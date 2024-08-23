Sweetwater County Tennis Teams Finish 3-5 in Gillette

GILLETTE – The Green River and Rock Springs high school tennis teams faced off against Campbell County and Thunder Basin in a series of matches yesterday in Gillette.

The Campbell County girls’ team secured a 4-1 win against Green River. Green River’s Grace Gomez earned a victory, defeating Samantha Torres 6-3, 6-4. Campbell County’s Marianna Kotta won against Rylin Arnell 6-1, 6-1, and Campbell County swept all three doubles matches.

Against Rock Springs, Campbell County won 5-0. In pro sets, Kotta defeated Cumarah Sheler 10-1, and Samantha Torres won against Evie Lang 10-7. The doubles teams also secured their wins for Campbell County.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River’s girls’ team later faced Thunder Basin, winning 4-1 in pro sets. Rylin Arnell edged a 10-9 victory over Ellie Garica, and Grace Gomez won her match against Ciara Coombs 10-8. Green River took all but one doubles match to seal the victory. Thunder Basin’s girls team defeated Rock Springs 5-0.

The Green River boys’ team earned a 4-1 victory against Campbell County. Although Rylan Robertson from Campbell County won his singles match, Green River secured wins in the other single and all three doubles matches.

Rock Springs defeated Campbell County 4-1. Rylan Robertson again won for Campbell County in the singles, but Rock Springs claimed victories in the other singles and all doubles matches, with Emilio Corona coming back to beat Leland Jenkins in three sets.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Thunder Basin boys won their match against Rock Springs 5-0 and narrowly defeated Green River 3-2. Despite the strong singles performance from Green River’s Dylan Archibald, Thunder Basin clinched the match with solid doubles play.

Both Sweetwater County teams will look to build on their performances as the season continues tomorrow as both teams host Jackson. Green River will face them at 10 a.m. while Rock Springs will host them at 3 p.m.

Check out all the results from the games yesterday below.

Grils = Campbell County 4 Green River 1

1S: Marianna Kotta (CC) def. Rylin Arnell: 6-1, 6-1

2S: Grace Gomez (GR) def. Samantha Torres: 6-3, 6-4

1D: Neary/Ranum (CC) def. Lopez/Beutel: 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)

2D: Mills/Kubacher (CC) def. Wahl/English: 7-5, 6-1

3D: Rodriguez/Schaffer (CC) def. Korkow/Peterson: 6-1, 7-5

Boys = Green River 4 Campbell County 1

1S: Rylan Robertson (CC) def. Dylan Archibald: 4-6, 6-1,6-4

2S: Jake Nielsen (GR) def. Leland Jenkins: 6-3, 6-4

1D: Hokanson/An. Neher (GR) def. Walker/Bruce: 6-1, 6-1

2D: Dodson/Ai. Neher (GR) def. Ruff/Melinkovich: 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

3D: Muez/Myers (GR) def. Enriquez/Kindsvogel: 6-0, 6-0

Girls = Campbell County 5 Rock Springs 0 (played pro sets)

1S: Marianna Kotta (CC) def. Cumarah Sheler: 10-1

2S: Samantha Torres (CC) def. Evie Lang: 10-7

1D: Neary/Ranum (CC) def. Turnwall/Atwood: 10-0

2D: Mills/Kuhbacher (CC) def. Asper/Killpack: 10-3

3D: Rodriguez/Schaffer (CC) def. Miller/Anderson: 10-9 (7-2)

Boys = Rock Springs 4 Campbell County 1

1S: Rylan Robertson (CC) def. Tanner Tyzbiak: 6-1, 6-1

2S: Emilio Corona (RS) def. Leland Jenkins: 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

1D: Aanerud/Wiberg (RS) def. Walker/Bruce: 6-0, 6-0

2D: Swafford/B. Powell (RS) def. Ruff/Melinkovich: 6-2, 6-2

3D: T. Powell/Jenkins (RS) def. Clark/Kindsvogel: 6-2, 6-3

Girls = Green River 4 Thunder Basin 1 (played pro sets)

1S: Rylin Arnell (GR) def. Ellie Garica: 10-9 (7-4)

2S: Gracie Gomez (GR) def. Ciara Coombs: 10-8

1D: Katschke/Gorsuch (TB) def. Wahl/English: 10-5

2D: Lopez/Beutel (GR) def. Kendrick/Cyr: 10-6

3D: Britten/Davis (GR) def. Stevens/Doherty: 10-8

Boys: Thunder Basin 3 Green River 2

1S: Dylan Archibald (GR) def. Austin Youngs: 6-4, 6-4

2S: Tate Moore (TB) def. Jake Nielsen: 6-3, 7-5

1D: Gulley/G. Moore (TB) def. Hokanson/An. Neher: 6-2, 6-2

2D: J. Moore/Howell (TB) def. Dodson/Ai. Neher: 6-4, 6-2

3D: Maez/Myers (GR) def. Burtsfield/Rodgers: 7-5, 7-5

Girls = Thunder Basin 5 Rock Springs 0

1S: Ellie Garcia (TB) def. Cumorah Shuler: 6-0, 6-0

2S: Ciara Coombs (TB) def. Evie Long: 6-4, 2-6, 6-0

1D: Katschke/Gorsuch (TB) def. Turnwall/Killpack: 6-2, 6-1

2D: Kendrick/Cyr (TB) def. Miller/Atwood: 6-3, 6-4

3D: Stevens/Doherty (TB) def. Anderson/Asper: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Boys = Thunder Basin 5 Rock Springs 0

1S: Austin Youngs (TB) def. Tanner Tryzbiak: 6-1, 7-5

2S: Tate Moore (TB) def. Emilio Corona: 6-2, 6-1

1D: Gulley/G. Moore (TB) def. Aanerud/Wiberg: 6-1, 6-3

2D: J. Moore/Howell (TB) def. Swafford/Powell: 5-7, 6-2, 6-1

3D: Burtsfield/Rodgers (TB) def. Powell/Jenkins: 6-2, 6-2