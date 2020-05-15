Sweetwater County to Consolidate Polling Places for Primary Election

GREEN RIVER — In order to comply with state directives, the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office will consolidate its polling places for the upcoming Primary Election in August.

On May 1, 2020, Secretary of State, Edward A Buchanan issued Directive No. 2020-03 stating: “In order to comply with CDC recommendations to ensure the safety of Wyoming’s citizens, county clerks, and election workers, I, Secretary of State Edward A. Buchanan, hereby issue Directive #2020-03:

To ensure compliance with CDC recommendations and to protect all Wyoming voters and election officials from exposure to the novel coronavirus, I direct you to apply Wyoming Statute § 22-12-101(b) to consolidate the number of polling places in your county to at least one (1), but not more than seven (7) at the sole discretion of the county clerk. Any exception must be requested in writing and approved by the Secretary of State’s Office.”

Due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus state directives and per the directive of the Secretary of State, the Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office will abide by Directive #2020-03 to consolidate polling places to no more than seven locations for the 2020 Primary Election. Several polling places and precincts will be temporarily moved to accommodate social distancing protocols with sufficient floor space.

Post cards will be sent out to all active voters to notify voters of their polling location for the 2020 Primary Election held on August 18, 2020, when those polling locations have been set.

If you would like to check on your voter registration status, update your registration information, register to vote, request an absentee ballot, or have any questions, please contact our office at 307-872-3733.