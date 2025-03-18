Sweetwater County to Hold 2027, 2028 Soccer Tournaments

SWEETWATER COUNTY –– The Wyoming High School Activities Association chose Rock Springs and Green River as hosts for the 3A and 4A state soccer tournaments in 2027 and 2028.

The set up for the tournaments is similar to the tournaments held in 2023 and 2024. The class 3A matches will be on the turf fields of Green River High School and Wolves Stadium at Lincoln Middle School while the fields of Rock Springs High School and Rock Springs Junior High will host the 4A matches for the three-day event in 2027. These roles will be switched for the tournaments held in 2028.

“We are excited about the opportunity to welcome these talented student-athletes and their families to Sweetwater County,” Jenissa Meredith, the CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism said.