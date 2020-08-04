Sweetwater County Looks at Cutting Costs through Voluntary Separation Program

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commissioners will discuss the voluntary separation program for full-time eligible employees of the county during their meeting Tuesday, in an attempt to cut personnel costs.

Due to COVID-19 Coronavirus recommendations, the commissioner’s video conference meeting on August 4, at 8:30 am, will not be accessible at the County Courthouse.

The public is invited to watch the meeting on the Sweetwater County YouTube channel.

The public can comment during the county resident concerns section of the agenda at about 8:40 am am by calling 307-872-3891, or by sending comments ahead of time via email to: publiccomments@sweet.wy.us.

For Fiscal Year 2020-2021, Sweetwater County had to spend over $8.8 million of cash reserve and carryover to balance the budget. In addition, according to the statewide Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CREG) report, the financial outlook for Sweetwater County and Wyoming remains challenging for the next two years at least.

Since 2010-2011, the county has reduced 43 positions using voluntary separation programs in an effort to cut down county government expenses. According to Gary McLean, Sweetwater County HR Director, the reduced positions has saved the county over $15 million.

McLean added that many employees have contacted the HR Department about a possible voluntary separation program.

Therefore, the commissioners will discuss a program during their meeting using a draft plan as reference. The draft plan states that eligible employees include full-time employees who have eight years of service with the county, and are eligible for the Wyoming Retirement System.

The draft program is written to give a one-time $30,000 incentive to all interested eligible employees.

