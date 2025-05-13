Sweetwater County Track Teams Head to Regional Meets

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Wolves, Rock Springs Tigers, and Farson-Eden Pronghorns track and field teams are headed into one of the most pivotal weeks of the season, with all three Sweetwater County programs competing at their respective regional meets May 16–17.

Green River and Rock Springs will travel to Evanston for the Wyoming 4A West Regional Track Meet, while Farson-Eden will head to Shoshoni for the Class 1A West Regional.

With state qualifications on the line, Green River and Rock Springs will join a deep 4A regional field that includes host Evanston, Jackson, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Riverton, and Star Valley. The meet will be held at Evanston’s track complex at 701 West Cheyenne Drive, with events beginning Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday.

Field events begin at noon Friday, following a 10 a.m. coaches’ meeting. Running events start at 1 p.m. and include prelims in the hurdles, 100, 200, and 400 meters, along with finals in the 800, 3200, and sprint medley relay. On Saturday, the field events begin at 9 a.m., while the remaining running finals and the 3200-meter relay finals beginning at 10 a.m.

As weather often plays a factor in outdoor track meets in Wyoming, meet officials noted that times may be adjusted if conditions require it.

While Green River and Rock Springs prepare for 4A competition in Evanston, Farson-Eden enters the 1A West Regional in Shoshoni with momentum after a record-setting weekend.

Jeff Goodwin broke a long-standing discus record with a throw of 138 feet, 5 inches, surpassing the previous mark of 132 feet, 2 inches set in 1997. Rebecca Smith added to the momentum by breaking the girls 200-meter record with a time of 26.81 seconds, beating the 2001 record of 27.03. The boys’ 4×400-meter relay team also set a new program best, topping a record that had stood since 1987.