Sweetwater County Transit Authority Resource to Resume Bus Services June 29

ROCK SPRINGS — After stopping services due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Sweetwater County Transit Authority Resource (STAR) announced it will resume its regular fixed routes starting June 29.

“We’re back to normal business hours,” Bobbie Karnes STAR Dispatcher said. “Shuttle services are back to normal.”

Even though STAR will resume its blue and red routes on June 29, it still must do so with some changes, such as limiting the amount of riders on the bus, maintaining social-distancing requirements, and sanitizing the buses at least every hour.

“Each bus will only be able to accommodate five people,” Karnes said.

Due to the limited seating, if the bus is full, riders may need to wait until the next hour to get on the bus.

“Most people schedule ahead of time, so it shouldn’t be a problem,” Karnes said.

According to Karnes, riders have been waiting for STAR to resume its bus routes so they can go back to visiting doctor’s offices, grocery stores, and shopping centers. With Wyoming being so rural, most residents have vehicles, but for those who don’t, it’s a real challenge getting to places, she said.

As for wearing face coverings on the bus, Karnes said they are not requiring it, but are strongly encouraging it.

Karnes said riders who would like to keep track of where the STAR bus is at can do so by downloading the ROUTESHOUT 2.0 app. She said STAR uses this app to give route updates, such as if a bus it a few minutes behind schedule or full already. For more information, visit STAR’s website.

STAR’s Recommendations

STAR strongly encourages all riders to wear face coverings.

Socially distanced seating is required while on the bus. This will be enforced. Please sit in only the designated seats.

Wheelchair securements will be limited, so riders who need these types of securements are encouraged to call ahead and let the office know at 307-382-7827. These securements will be on a first-call, first-serve basis.

Please DO NOT board the bus if you have any of the following symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea