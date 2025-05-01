Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism Board Honored with Adrian Award

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board was honored for travel marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association (HSMAI) at the annual Adrian Awards Celebration in New York City.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism received a bronze Adrian Award in the Digital Video Single Entry category for the Flaming Gorge Country Video.

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to receive a bronze Adrian Award for our Flaming Gorge Country Video,” Jenissa Meredith, CEO of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, said.