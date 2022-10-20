Sweetwater County Treatment Court Offers Chance at Redemption

It’s no secret that drug and alcohol abuse in Sweetwater County and southwest Wyoming is a challenging and consistent problem.

One look at the daily arrest report on this website illustrates that many of those people have been apprehended because of a situation related to substance abuse.

Some are repeat offenders, but others have been given a different opportunity and found recovery and stability in their lives through the Treatment Court of Sweetwater County.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

What is Treatment Court?

Treatment Court is a nonprofit foundation created in 2006 to procure funds as little money was available for these types of courts at that time. Eventually, the state implemented a grant which is still utilized for the operations of Treatment Court today, according to local coordinator Augusta Clayton-Davis. She said the court wasn’t initially set up as a foundation but gained national recognition and grew over time.

Judge Victoria Schofield presided over the original Treatment Court followed by Magistrate Steve Palmer, Dan Erramouspe and currently Judge John Prokos. The foundation has a board of directors and is supported by in-kind funding from the county.

I think it was a lot of individuals wanting something different, wanting some change. It took a while for our community to buy into the whole thing, but at this point, we have a lot of support. ~Augusta Clayton-Davis, Treatment Court of Sweetwater County Coordinator

Clayton-Davis has been the Treatment Court coordinator for the past five years with a background in counseling and psychology. She developed a love for case management while working at Southwest Counseling “and took a passion for helping people from there.”

Eleven individuals including counselors, peer specialists, case managers, members from the Department of Family Services and the County Attorney’s office, local law enforcement, a judge, and a defense attorney work together to make up the Treatment Court team.

“When clients come to court with issues we all collaborate together to try and come up with the best intervention and solutions for them,” said Clayton-Davis.

How Treatment Court Works

Clayton-Davis said she generally receives a client referral from defense or county attorneys and sometimes probation officers for individuals who meet the criteria for Treatment Court.

Potential clients cannot have any violent or sexual offenses and their primary issue is a crime related to substance abuse. Clients complete an application and interview with Clayton-Davis who conducts a risk and needs assessment with them. Then the team looks at their history to determine how the person is doing in the community and if the program will be beneficial for them.

“Then we decide if we accept them or not, and it goes before their sentencing judge and the judge determines whether they’re sentenced into Treatment Court,” she said. “We try to put high-risk, high-need individuals into our program.”

Clayton-Davis said most of her clients are looking at prison time if they don’t successfully complete Treatment Court. The program has four levels and each one takes about three months to complete. Clients generally need about 12-18 months to finish the program, and legally they can be kept in it for three years.

Fawn Vessels (left) and Morgan Bauer are two Treatment Court alumni who are successfully on the road to recovery.

Success Stories

Clients remain on schedules 24 hours a day in the first two levels, learning parenting skills through YWCA and financial planning through Strive. But as they progress through those levels the restrictions ease and curfews get later.

Levels three and four open up for clients to work on their support systems and implement the things necessary to be successful after Treatment Court. Then its completion and a nice graduation ceremony for the client.

Sanctions become part of the process if the team feels like an individual is straying off course. Rock Springs resident Fawn Vessels is a successful client who said the team gets creative with its sanctions to reinforce positive healing.

“One girl went with a detective and did a balloon release,” Vessels said. “We’ve read books and written papers. They’re always thinking of new ways to be creative.”

Elements Wellness Center in Rock Springs helps clients with everything from detox to self care and healthier lifestyle choices. The Episcopal Church allows the Treatment Court team and its clients to have their Christmas party there, and private donors give furniture, household goods, Christmas gifts, and school supplies to children with parents in the program. Harmon Dental provides dental work for clients and the team helps out with housing, education, and transportation.

If it wasn’t for the help of Treatment Court, I definitely wouldn’t be where I’m at today. I used for a long, long time and wanted help for a long time and just lost hope in that. ~Fawn Vessels, Treatment Court Alumna

But she said the program saved her relationship with her children and while she was scared of entering Treatment Court, she soon found out that if she followed the rules and was honest about her addiction, she would survive.

Forward Progress

Clayton-Davis said about 12-15 clients successfully complete the program each year “but we’re always in progress.” She said they have 27-29 individuals in the program right now. The team is also in the process of implementing a DUI- only track for the future.

Treatment Court isn’t a black-and-white program. Each individual is dealing with personal issues specific to them and their families. That means the team must tackle every unique situation with care, honesty, and trust.

“It’s providing the support that they’ve maybe never had in their lives,” Clayton-Davis said. “We’re all trying to help each other get to a place of complete wellness. We want to break the stigma of addiction and help these people realize they’re valuable and they deserve these opportunities.”

Addiction can cast a long shadow in this place where we live. But it’s promising to know that through the Sweetwater County Treatment Court, there might also be light at the end of that tunnel.