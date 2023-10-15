Sweetwater County Volleyball Recap Oct. 12-14th

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Lady Wolves and the Lady Tigers had a busy weekend of Volleyball. Here is a look at how both teams did this weekend.

Green River

The Lady Wolves had two home games this week, both being big conference matchups. On Thursday Green River hosted Evanston and after a close 26-24 win in the first set, the Lady Wolves would gain momentum and sweep the Lady Red Devils with 25-15 and 25-18 finishes in the final two sets.

Green River, after a break on Friday, hosted Jackson on Saturday and maintained their momentum bringing down Jackson in four sets for a 3-1 win. The scores of each set were 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, and 25-18. (Green River’s score is the first noted)

The Lady Wolves improved to 11-12 overall on the season and 3-2 in conference.

Rock Springs

The Tigers had two conference matches this weekend, both on the road. The first, was on Thursday night as they made the trip to Riverton. The Lady Wolverines and the Lady Tigers had a tight battle with the match going to a 5th set but unfortunately for Rock Springs, Riverton would narrowly escape the final set with a score of 15-13 and win the match. The scores of each set would be 15-25, 25-17, 25-20, 18-25, and 15-13. (Rock Springs score noted second)

Rock Springs would then have another away meet on Saturday against #2 Cody team. Cody would take care of business with a 3-0 sweep putting up final scores of 25-11, 25-15, and 25-9.

They now sit at 8-19 overall on the season and a 1-4 conference record.

Looking Ahead

On Tuesday the Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers will take each other on for their second match of the year. They last met back on September 7th with the Lady Wolves taking a narrow 3-2 win at home. This week’s match will be hosted in Rock Springs.