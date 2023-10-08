Sweetwater County Volleyball Recap Oct. 6-7

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Lady Wolves and the Lady Tigers had a busy weekend of Volleyball. Here is a look at how both teams did this weekend.

Rock Springs

The Tigers had two home matches this weekend. The first one was on Friday night and was the Lady Tigers’ senior night. They hosted the No. 5 Star Valley Lady Braves. They were swept in all three sets with final scores of 25-22, 25-16, and 25-21.

They would try to bounce back the next day against Jackson’s Lady Broncs and would have an improved match but would end up falling 3-2. The final scores were 18-25, 22-25, 25-18, 25-23, and 9-15.

They now sit at 8-17 on the season.

Green River

The Lady Wolves had two road games on back-to-back nights. On Friday Green River went to Riverton to play the 11-11 Lady Wolverines. They would fall to them 3-1 with final scores 23-25, 30-28, 25-14, 25-19. (Green River score on the right)

Green River would then take the road trip up to Cody the next day to take on the No. 3 Fillies. They would unfortunately be swept in all three sets with final scores of 25-18, 25-21, and 25-14.

The Lady Wolves drop to 9-12 on the season.