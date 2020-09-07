Sweetwater County Will Go from Red Flag Warnings to Winter Storm Watch

ROCK SPRINGS — In less than 24 hours, Sweetwater County will go from a Red Flag Warning to a Winter Storm Watch. All of this is due to a cold front moving into the area later today.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service Riverton Office, Southwest Wyoming will see dry and windy conditions this afternoon leading to critical fire weather conditions.

Southwest Wyoming is under a Red Flag Warning until 8 pm Monday evening. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will be shortly. A combination of strong winds, relatively low humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Winds are expected to be 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph today. Today temperatures will be cooler with highs in the lower 70s forecasted.

As residents enjoy Labor Day they will want to keep in mind the cold front expected to move into the area and plan accordingly.

According to the NWS, a strong cold front will move through the area today bringing rain that will transition to snow. Light to moderate snow accumulations are possible along with gusty winds with this cold front.

Rock Springs is under a Winter Storm Watch from 9 pm, Monday, September 7, to 9 am Tuesday, September 8.

Sweetwater County residents can expect light snow and very strong easterly winds that could results in significant travel issues. Total now accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Cold temperatures will replace the hot temperatures the area had been experiencing. Tuesday the high will be near 37 degrees, while Wednesday’s high will be around 48 degrees.