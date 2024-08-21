Sweetwater County Wins Big at State Fair

Madison Bernard with her Grand Champion goat at the Wyoming State Fair. All photos in this article are courtesy photos from Sweetwater County 4-H and parents

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sixteen Sweetwater County 4-H and FFA members attended the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas last week to showcase their 4-H projects and show their animals amongst the best of the best in Wyoming.

Additionally, Sweetwater County sent 125 static projects to the state fair to be judged.

These kids first showed their animals and projects at the Sweetwater County Fair earlier this month, and several of them participated in the Sweetwater County Junior Livestock Auction, which grossed $588,589.50, according to Livestock Auction Committee Treasurer Jackson Ramsay.

The 16 kids who showcased their livestock and animal projects at the state fair were:

Taylor Hernandez (4-H and FFA)

Stetson Rothlisberger

Brystoll Gines (4-H and FFA)

Izabelle Pedri

Dawson Bernard (4-H and FFA)

Madison Bernard

Broaden Flores

Colten Walker

Thatcher Walker

Samuel Walker (4-H and FFA)

Jordan Christensen (4-H and FFA)

Haley Benson

Emjay Hughes

Ivy Macy

Molly Stanton (4-H and FFA)

Ivory Neher (FFA)

“When most kids are getting ready for school to start next week, these 16 are getting ready to go out there and showcase their hard work and amazing projects at the Wyoming State Fair,” Sweetwater County 4-H said in a Facebook post.

Several of the kids who represented Sweetwater County at the state fair are bringing home wins. Sweetwater County had two Champion of Champions winners in Stetson Rothlisberger and Madison Bernard. Stetson won the Champion of Champions Market Steer, and Madison won the Reserve Champion of Champions Market Goat. According to Sweetwater County 4-H, the overall grand champions from each of the 23 county fairs in Wyoming compete for this title.

Stetson also went on to win Champion Crossbred Steer and Grand Champion Market Steer. Madison also won Reserve Champion for her Berkshire pig.

Stetson Rothlisberger with his award-winning steer.

Taylor Hernandez is the Senior Grand Champion Dog Showman with her dog, Glissy. Haley Benson won Grand Champion Halter Mare with her horse, Zip.

Taylor Hernandez and Glissy. Haley Benson and Zip.

Bringing home a long list of wins with her horse Spooks Gotta Gun, is Jordan Christensen. She won the Grand Champion Senior Western Pleasure, Grand Champion Senior Horsemanship, Grand Champion Senior Trail, Grand Champion Senior Western Riding, Grand Champion Senior Reining, and Reserve Champion Ranch Riding.

Jordan Christensen with Spooks Gotta Gun.

Emjay Hughes won Grand Champion with her Spot Pig and she finished in 5th place in the Wyoming Bred and Fed class.

Emjay Hughes with her awards.

Samuel Walker took 6th place in the Senior Showmanship Poultry, 3rd place for Cochin Hen, 6th place for Cochin Hen, 3rd place in Cochin Frizzle Pullet, and additionally won 1st place for his 3D guitar in the Self Determined Static Project.

Samuel Walker at the state fair.

Colten Walker earned 7th place in the Intermediate Showmanship Poultry, and 3rd place in both the Rose Comb Cockerel and Rose Comb Pullet.

Colten Walker at the Wyoming State Fair.

Thatcher Walker took 1st place for the Single Comb Clean Legged Cockerel, 7th place for the Junior Showmanship Poultry, and he received recognition on his “how to build a quail hutch” project.

Thatcher Walker during his state fair performance.

Izabelle Pedri had a long list of wins including: Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Horse Showmanship, Intermediate Grand Champion Trail, 3rd place Halter with her horse Scootch, and 4th place in both Intermediate Western Riding and Intermediate Poles. She also took 5th place in Halter with her Horse Listo, Intermediate Western Horsemanship, Intermediate Ranch Riding, and Intermediate Reining. She placed 7th in Intermediate Western Pleasure, and 8th in Intermediate Barrels.

Izabelle Pedri had a great outcome at the state fair.

Brystoll Gines received multiple wins in both the goat and beef competitions. For her goat results, she won Reserve Grand Overall Junior Doe, 4th Overall FFA and 4H Intermediate Showmanship, 5th overall Lightweight Second in Class, 6th overall Mid-weight 2nd in Class, 2nd in Class Junior Breeding Doe, 3rd Overall Breeding Doe.

Brystoll’s beef results include Reserve Overall 4H Intermediate Showmanship, 1st in Class Maine Anju, 6th Overall Maine Anju Division, 2nd in Class AOB Continental, and 2nd in Class Market Heifer.

Additionally, Dawson Bernard was recognized by Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady of Wyoming Jennie Gordon for being a Fair to Fork participant. Fair to Fork is a partnership between the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, Wyoming 4-H and FFA, and Hughes Charitable Foundation. Wyoming Hunger Initiative purchases the pigs, ensures the meat is processed by a USDA or state-inspected participating facility, and then coordinates with the 4-H or FFA member to donate it to a local anti-hunger organization in the county of origin.

Dawson Bernard with Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady of Wyoming Jennie Gordon.

Sweetwater County 4-H said they had a handful of swine members wanting to participate in the program this year and Dawson was selected to represent Sweetwater County through a lottery system. Dawson gets to choose which local food pantry he would like to have his pig distributed at.

“We love seeing young people join the fight against food insecurity in Wyoming,” Sweetwater County 4-H said.