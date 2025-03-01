Sweetwater County Wrestlers Advance as State Finals Loom

CASPER — As the WHSAA State Wrestling Championships enter their final day, wrestlers from Green River and Rock Springs remain in the hunt for podium finishes, with several still eyeing state titles.

In total, four Green River wrestlers remain in contention, each guaranteed at least a sixth-place finish as they battle for third. Rock Springs has five boys still in the tournament, including two competing for a state championship. On the girls’ side, Green River’s lone remaining wrestler, Lily Harris, has a chance to become an undefeated state champion, while Rock Springs has two girls in the finals and another fighting for third.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs Boys Have Two in Finals

Five Rock Springs boys remain in contention, with two advancing to the championship round.

120 pounds: Kirklin Hay won by major decision (8-0) and faces Wyatt Mason (Thunder Basin) in the consolation semifinals.

Kirklin Hay won by major decision (8-0) and faces Wyatt Mason (Thunder Basin) in the consolation semifinals. 126 pounds: Dane Arnoldi remains in the race for third after a 14-6 major decision and a 5-2 win. He takes on Isael Beal (Cheyenne Central) next.

Dane Arnoldi remains in the race for third after a 14-6 major decision and a 5-2 win. He takes on Isael Beal (Cheyenne Central) next. 126 pounds: Santiago Cruz fell in the semifinals in a close 5-1 match. He now faces Green River’s Jeramiah Musbach for a shot at the third-place match.

Santiago Cruz fell in the semifinals in a close 5-1 match. He now faces Green River’s Jeramiah Musbach for a shot at the third-place match. 132 pounds: Lincoln Young advanced to the finals with a 9-1 major decision over Caden Marler (Evanston). He will wrestle Kozad Porter (Cheyenne East) for the championship.

Lincoln Young advanced to the finals with a 9-1 major decision over Caden Marler (Evanston). He will wrestle Kozad Porter (Cheyenne East) for the championship. 175 pounds: Sam Thornhill won by technical fall (17-1) in his semifinal match. He will face undefeated Kelten Crow (Sheridan) for the state title.

Green River Boys Seek Strong Finishes

Four Green River wrestlers remain in the tournament, all competing for third-place finishes.

113 pounds: Tavin Vendetti earned a 3-2 decision over Finn Stalick (Sheridan) after winning by fall in his previous match. He will face Maverick Gallup (Kelly Walsh) with a shot at the third-place match.

Tavin Vendetti earned a 3-2 decision over Finn Stalick (Sheridan) after winning by fall in his previous match. He will face Maverick Gallup (Kelly Walsh) with a shot at the third-place match. 120 pounds: Kaleb Gunter battled through a tough bracket, defeating teammate Robert McMullan by fall and later securing a 6-0 decision over Dane Samson (Kelly Walsh). He faces Trace Eldridge (Cheyenne East) next.

Kaleb Gunter battled through a tough bracket, defeating teammate Robert McMullan by fall and later securing a 6-0 decision over Dane Samson (Kelly Walsh). He faces Trace Eldridge (Cheyenne East) next. 126 pounds: Jeramiah Musbach won by fall over Konner Frost (Riverton) before advancing on a no-contest against teammate Bently Johnson. He faces Rock Springs’ Santiago Cruz in a Sweetwater County showdown for a chance at third.

Jeramiah Musbach won by fall over Konner Frost (Riverton) before advancing on a no-contest against teammate Bently Johnson. He faces Rock Springs’ Santiago Cruz in a Sweetwater County showdown for a chance at third. 175 pounds: Timothy Robinson dominated his first consolation match with a 21-second pin, followed by a close 8-7 decision over Hadley Hudson (Thunder Basin). He meets Tyvon Nichols (Kelly Walsh) next.

Harris and Eddy Look to Finish Undefeated on the Season

Green River and Rock Springs each have girl wrestlers competing for a state title in Saturday’s finals.