Sweetwater County Wrestlers Compete at High School Nationals

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA — Three Sweetwater County wrestlers represented Wyoming at the 36th Annual High School Nationals in Virginia Beach, facing top-tier competition from across the country. Rock Springs’ Lincoln Young and Santiago Cruz, along with Green River’s Maddux Hintz, battled through challenging brackets but were ultimately eliminated before reaching the placement rounds.

Rock Springs’ Wrestlers Face Tough Opposition

In the 132-pound division, Santiago Cruz opened his tournament in the Round of 128 but fell in a hard-fought 13-10 decision to Yiannis Thomas from New York. Cruz then entered the consolation bracket, where he was pinned in 1:36 by Pennsylvania’s Stephen Korte, ending his tournament run.

Teammate Lincoln Young also competed in the 132-pound class and received a bye in the round of 128. He faced a dominant performance from Kansas’ Brock Johnson in the Round of 64 losing by a 16-0 technical fall in 3:24. Young had a second opportunity in the consolation rounds but was defeated 7-0 by Anthony Severino from New York, bringing his tournament to a close.

Green River’s Hintz Battles Through Consolation Rounds

Maddux Hintz, who entered the 152-pound division, began his tournament with a close 9-7 loss to New York’s Ryan Ciardullo in the Round of 128. However, he rebounded in the consolation bracket, securing an 8-4 decision victory over William Alt from Kelly Walsh. Unfortunately, Hintz was forced to medically forfeit his next match against Bryan Latta from Virginia, ending his chance at an All-American finish.

A Tough National Stage

The High School Nationals is one of the most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the country, featuring elite talent from all 50 states. To earn All-American honors, wrestlers must place in the top eight of their weight class, making it an incredibly challenging feat.

While Young, Cruz, and Hintz were unable to advance deep into the tournament, their participation on the national stage highlights the strength of Sweetwater County’s wrestling programs and their ability to compete among the nation’s best. Their experience in Virginia Beach will serve as valuable motivation for their senior years.