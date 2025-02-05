Sweetwater County Wrestlers Prepare for Key Matchups This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves wrestling teams enter a crucial week of competition, with Rock Springs set for its final home dual and Green River preparing for a highly anticipated showdown against one of the state’s most decorated programs.

Rock Springs will take on Evanston on Tuesday, with action beginning at 5 p.m. This marks the Tigers’ final home dual of the season, giving fans one last chance to see their team compete in front of a home crowd before postseason wrestling begins.

On Thursday, Green River will host Star Valley, a powerhouse program with the most state championships in Wyoming history. Green River, which sits second in all-time state titles, will look to test itself against the storied Braves program. The girls and junior varsity matches will start at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity boys at 6 p.m.

Originally, the Wolves were slated to host conference duals against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County on Friday and Saturday, but those matchups have been canceled as Kelly Walsh and Natrona County will not be making the trip.