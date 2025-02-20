Sweetwater County Wrestlers to Compete at 4A West Regional Tournaments

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Wrestlers from Green River and Rock Springs take the mats over the weekend at the 4A West Regional Wrestling Tournaments, with the boys competing in Star Valley and the girls facing off in Evanston. Both teams will battle fierce competition as they vie for spots at the upcoming state tournament.

Boys 4A West Regional Wrestling – Star Valley

The boys’ 4A West Regional Tournament will feature teams from Kelly Walsh, Natrona, Riverton, Rock Springs, Evanston, Green River, Jackson, and Star Valley. The competition is set to begin on Friday morning, starting with weigh-ins at 7:30 a.m., followed by the seeding meeting. Wrestling will commence at 9:30 a.m., with athletes competing on three mats throughout the day.

Green River and Rock Springs wrestlers face off against some of the toughest competitors in the state. With head-to-head competition, record against common opponents, returning state placers at any weight (order of place), best overall record (minimum of ten varsity matches), and if needed, a coin flip will be used to determine seeding.

Wrestlers that are not seeded will be randomly drawn into the bracket. Once seeding begins for each weight class, a wrestler may not be taken off the board for consideration.

Placements will be awarded at the end of each weight class, and team awards will be presented following the conclusion of the event. The Coach of the Year announcement will also be made during the award ceremony.

Both Green River and Rock Springs are looking to qualify as many wrestlers as possible for the state tournament.

The event will be managed through Trackwrestling.

Girls All Class Western Regional – Evanston

Meanwhile, the Green River and Rock Springs girls wrestling teams will compete in the All-Class Western Regional Tournament at Evanston High School. The two-day event will include teams from 26 schools across Wyoming, showcasing the growing popularity of girls wrestling in the state.

The tournament will kick off on Friday with weigh-ins at 2 p.m., followed by seeding meetings and the first round of matches at 3:30 p.m. Championship quarterfinals and second-round wrestle backs will continue into the evening, setting the stage for an action-packed Saturday.

On the second day, athletes will resume competition with third-round wrestle backs, championship semifinals, and consolation semifinals. The tournament will conclude with the medal rounds, where the top four wrestlers in each weight class will be awarded.

Green River and Rock Springs wrestlers are determined to showcase their talent and earn top placements to qualify for the state tournament.

Looking Ahead

Following the regional tournaments, Green River and Rock Springs will shift their focus to the state championships. Wrestlers who secure top placements at regionals look to carry their momentum into the state tournament, where they will face the best competition from across Wyoming.

As the season reaches its climax, both teams are eager to make a strong impact on the state stage, demonstrating the hard work and dedication they’ve put in throughout the year.

The state tournament promises to be an exciting conclusion to the wrestling season, and fans are looking forward to seeing how Green River and Rock Springs will perform against the toughest competitors in Wyoming with both schools in the 4A class again.