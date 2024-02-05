Sweetwater County Wrestling Teams Clash in Thrilling Duals Ahead of Regionals

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Sweetwater County Wrestling teams have a busy week of completion ahead with the high school teams gearing up for regionals while Western hosts their final home dual of the season. Rock Springs and Green River also dual each other Thursday in Rock Springs at 6 p.m.

Tuesday the Tigers head to Pinedale to dual the Wranglers. Pinedale recently defeated Green River 41-39.

Wednesday the Wolves and Mustangs each host a dual. WWCC hosts Northeastern Junior College at 6 p.m. while Green River hosts Evanston at the same time. Evanston recently fell to Rock Springs 47-28 during the championship match at the “Rumble in Rawlins” tournament. Check out more on that tournament and how the Tigers competed here.

Then on Thursday, the Wolves and Tigers will dual against each other for both teams’ last dual before Regionals. This will be the first time these two schools have dualed since when competed for the third-place trophy in the Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Duals. Green River would secure third place in front of their home crowd with a 42-27 final.