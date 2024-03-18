Sweetwater County Youth Home Introduces New Executive Director

The Sweetwater County Youth Home would like to introduce Devin Manfull, the newly appointed executive director. He brings a wealth of experience and dedication to the well-being of our community’s youth. Devin’s journey with the youth home began in 2012, where he started as a youth care worker and steadily progressed through various roles, including office manager, before assuming the esteemed position of executive director. What sets Devin apart is his commitment to a direct and supportive approach, fostering an environment that goes beyond teaching youth how to jump through hoops to leave the youth home – he is passionate about imparting the skills necessary for them to be successful out in the real world, promoting lasting positive change in their lives. Devin’s continued service to the county underscores his unwavering dedication to the betterment of our community and the well-rounded development of its youth.

Meet our Supervisors

Devin Manfull: Youth Home Executive Director, he started in 2012.

Tina Mulinix: Group Home Manager, she started in 2010.

Erika Hunsaker: Crisis Shelter Manager, she started in 2012.