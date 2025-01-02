Sweetwater County’s 2025 New Year’s Baby Arrives

Huxxton, the son of Brittany Moffitt and Derek Bird, is Sweetwater County’s first baby of 2025. Photo courtesy of MHSC

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County’s first baby of the new year has officially arrived.

Baby Huxxton was born bright and early at 6:39 a.m. Jan. 1, 2025, to Brittany Moffitt and Derek Bird. He came into the world at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County weighing 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and measuring 17 inches.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Auxiliary welcomed the New Year Baby by donating a basket to the family with a variety of items for the new parents and baby.

The donation included $50 Walmart gift certificate, baby bathtub, clothes, teethers, cloth books, blankets, towels, washcloths, changing pad, baby wipes, first memories scrapbook, a range of learning toys and much more.