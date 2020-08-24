Sweetwater County’s COVID-19 Positive Case Numbers Remain Somewhat Stable

CHEYENNE — Over the weekend, the state’s number of COVID-19 Coronavirus cases increased by 74, while Sweetwater County added two more positive cases to its total.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s August 24 report, Sweetwater County currently has 274 positive cases with 267 recoveries and seven active cases, 16 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 7,771 tests. Of those tests, 2.61 percent were positive, which is lower than the state’s average.
Since Friday, the County has seen an increase of two COVID-19 positive cases and two active cases, while positive case recoveries, probable cases, and deaths remained the same.
In one week, Sweetwater County has seen increase of 12 COVID-19 positive cases with 12 positive case recoveries, while active cases, probable cases, probable case recoveries, and deaths remained the same.
Wyoming’s Stats
The WDH’s report shows the state has completed 99,431 tests so far. Even though more tests are being performed, the percentage of those tests coming back positive has remained about the same. Of the 99,431 tests, 96.8 percent have been negative, while 3.2 percent have been positive.
The state currently has 3,068 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,474 positive case recoveries for a total of 594 active cases, 535 probable cases with 453 probable recoveries and 37 deaths. Active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.
Since Friday, the state has seen an increase of 74 COVID-19 cases with 60 positive case recoveries, 14 active cases, five probable cases, three probable recoveries, while deaths remained the same.
In a week’s time, the state saw an increase of 239 COVID-19 positive cases, with 202 positive case recoveries, 37 active cases, 33 probable cases, 26 probable case recoveries, and four deaths.
