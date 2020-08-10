Sweetwater County’s COVID-19 Positive Cases Seem to Have Stabilized

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County’s COVID-19 Coronavirus numbers remained fairly stable over the weekend, while the state continued to see an increase in its number of positive COVID-19 cases.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health’s (WDH) August 3 report, 85,835 COVID-19 tests have been completed. Of those tests, 96.8 percent have been negative, while 3.2 percent were positive.

The state currently has 2,565 COVID-19 positive cases with 2,081 positive case recoveries for a total of 484 active cases, 477 probable cases with 402 probable recoveries and 28 deaths. Active cases are determined by subtracting the amount of recovered cases from the number of total cases.

Since Friday, the state has seen an increase of 75 COVID-19 cases with 74 positive case recoveries and one active case, while there was a decrease of 33 probable cases, 11 probable case recoveries and deaths remained the same.

Over the course of one week, the state has seen an increase of 201 COVID-19 positive cases with 246 positive case recoveries and one death, while there was a decrease 45 active cases and seven probable cases.

Sweetwater County

For Sweetwater County, the WDH’s report shows there are 246 positive cases with 244 recoveries and 2 active cases, 14 probable cases and two deaths. So far, the county has completed 6,872 tests.

Since Friday, the County has seen an increase of four COVID-19 positive cases, one positive case recovery, and a one active cases, while probable cases and deaths remained the same.

Over the span of one week, Sweetwater saw an increase of 10 COVID-19 cases, 35 positive case recoveries, while active cases decreased by 25, and probable cases and deaths remained the same.