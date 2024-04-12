Sweetwater County’s Soccer Teams Face Top Opponents At Home

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River and Rock Springs boys and girls soccer teams have two games each coming up this weekend.

For Rock Springs, they host both the Casper schools this week with Natrona County on Friday and Kelly Walsh Saturday Morning.

The Natrona games get started at 3 p.m. with the girls first. The Natrona County Fillies are ranked fourth in the state heading into the game this week by the Wyopreps Coaches and Media Poll. Rock Springs is unranked despite being ranked higher in the conference rankings with a 2-2 conference record and a 4-2 overall record. Natrona’s girls have a 1-1-2 conference record and a 1-2-3 overall record.

For the boys vs Natrona, the game starts at 5 p.m. with both teams unranked. Rock Springs has a 3-1 conference record and a 4-2 overall record. Natrona is 1-3 in conference play and is 1-4-1 overall.

For the Kelly Walsh games, the Lady Trojans are the top-ranked team in the state. They are undefeated in their three conference games on the year and are 3-1-2 overall. The boys are ranked second and are also undefeated in three conference games and have a 4-2 overall record.

The girls’ game against Kelly Walsh Saturday has been moved up to 10 a.m. with the boys at noon.

For the Green River games, they host Powell Friday and Cody Saturday Morning.

The girls’ game against Powell starts at 3 p.m. with the boys at 5. The Green River girls come into the game ranked third in 3A while the Lady Panthers are ranked fourth. The Lady Wolves won their only conference game on the year so far and are 3-1 overall. Powell is 3-1 in their conference games and sits at a 5-3 overall record.

For the boys, the Wolves are ranked fifth in the state while Powell comes in fourth. The Wolves come into the week with a similar 1-0 conference record and 3-1 overall record as the Lady Wolves. This is the case for the Panthers as well with the same record as the Lady Panthers.

For the Cody games, the girls start at 10 a.m. with the boys at noon. The Cody girls are undefeated this year in their five games, with four being conference games. They are the top-ranked team in the state.

The boys are ranked third in the state and are 3-1 in conference games and are 3-2 overall.

TRN Media will be live-streaming video coverage of all the Rock Springs and Green River games this week. You can find the live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.