Sweetwater County’s Unemployment Rate Slashed by a Percent in August

WYOMING — The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 7.1 percent in July to 6.6 percent in August. Wyoming’s jobless rate has decreased in each of the past four months, and is currently lower than the U.S. rate of 8.4 percent.

Unemployment rates decreased from July to August in almost all Wyoming counties. The largest decreases occurred in Washakie County (down from 6.3 percent to 5.2 percent), Teton County (down from 5.7 percent to 4.6 percent), Sweetwater County (down from 8.8 percent to 7.8 percent), and Sheridan County (down from 5.2 percent to 4.2 percent). Lincoln County’s unemployment rate rose slightly from 5.4 percent in July to 5.7 percent in August.

Sweetwater County’s total number of unemployed individuals in August was 1,664, down from 1,910 in the month of July.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Natrona County had the highest unemployment rate in August at 9.4 percent. It was followed by Campbell County at 8.2 percent, Sweetwater County at 7.8 percent, and Uinta County at 7.3 percent. The lowest unemployment rates were found in Albany County at 3.3 percent and Weston, Niobrara, and Crook counties, each at 3.9 percent.