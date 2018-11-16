Sweetwater Dental – Julia’s Story

Julia Hunter was treated by Dr. Taylor for an emergency dental procedure. Hear about her experience and the steps Sweetwater Dental took to make her comfortable.
At Sweetwater Dental we believe that great oral health is one of the keystones to great overall health.
We strive to offer top quality dental services that help our patients and their families to achieve their oral health goals. Dr. Taylor and his team are proud to serve the people of Wyoming and work hard to make sure that everything they offer utilizes the latest dental technology and provides an excellent standard of care.
We are located at 1577 Dewar Dr. Suite 112 here in Rock Springs, WY. Call us at 307-382-2707 for an appointment today!
Our Services
Same-Day Crowns
In the past, getting a crown was potentially complicated and time-consuming. Now, using CEREC technology at Sweetwater Dental, we can help you get a brand new…
Dental Implants
Want to enjoy a full smile after tooth loss? With our dental implants, you can. Dental implants are excellent options for patients with missing teeth.
Sleep Apnea
Did you know that you can receive sleep apnea treatment from your dentist? Sleep apnea is caused by an oral issue that we can often treat with oral appliance therapy. Ask us about our sleep apnea treatments.
Cosmetic Dentistry
Having a beautiful smile isn’t always easy, and some of the obstacles many of us have in getting the beautiful smiles we desire—whether genetic or accidental—can be a real problem. Dr. Taylor and his…
1577 Dewar Dr. Suite 112
Rock Springs, WY
Call us at 307-382-2707
for an appointment today!
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.