Sweetwater Events Complex Announces Slaughter as Wednesday Fair Performance

Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to welcome an American rock band that has over three decades of Rock and Roll to the Wyoming’s Big Show concert stage. Slaughter will take the stage on Wednesday, July 31 at 8:30 p.m.

Formed in 1988 at the height of the hair metal explosion Slaughter hit radio, MTV and the U.S. touring circuit like a tornado – coming seemingly out of nowhere to roll through everything in its path and turn it upside down. Touring the world with bands that they loved, Kiss, Ozzy, and others meant the good times were just a song away, and their first hit single, “Up All Night” certainly fit into that mold, their second chart-topper, “Fly To The Angels” was more representative of the spirituality and awareness that goes into most of the band’s music and lyrics.

Slaughter has embarked on many package tours over the last 30 years, including tours with Motley Crue, Alice Cooper, Dokken, Warrant, Poison, Cinderella, Whitesnake, Ratt, and Vixen.

For the past decade Slaughter has continued to tour, performing at casinos, fairs, festivals and biker rallies all across the United States to record breaking audiences. Slaughter has also toured and enjoyed successful festival shows in Sweden, Japan, Mexico & Germany.

Slaughter has shown that with perseverance and sheer talent, a band can survive and win over the support of fans, regardless of what others may say about the quality of their music. What’s most important is that their music is still here and the vast majority of critics who panned them in the past are not, and that’s as good as gold.

Here’s to ” Slaughter “……….

Here’s to 30 YEARS of Rock n Roll and the Love Of Music and the Love Of Life……..

Wednesday of Wyoming’s Big Show is sponsored by Little America and Wyoming Rents with support from Explore Rock Springs & Green River. The Sweetwater Events Complex will be announcing their entire concert line up this week so stay tuned for more! For the most up to date information and a listing of all the entertainment and activities visit the website at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.