Sweetwater Events Complex Receives Multiple Awards of Excellence

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater Events Complex was recently recognized at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) 2023 Awards Show, receiving multiple Awards of Excellence in the Non-Fair Facility Usage contest.

The Boar’s Tusk Park, built in 2023, received the prestigious Award of Excellence for Outstanding Facility Beautification Project. The meticulous attention to detail and dedication to creating an aesthetically pleasing environment have set a new standard for park beautification within the industry.

The Spicer Pavilion earned two accolades, the Award of Excellence for Outstanding Capital Plan and Execution, and the coveted 2023 Best of Division for Non-Fair Facility Usage. These honors underscore the complex’s dedication to strategic planning, flawless execution, and unparalleled commitment to creating state-of-the-art facilities.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Spicer Pavilion’s recognition extends to its staff, maintenance employees, and the Spicer Family Foundation. Their collective efforts have played an instrumental role in achieving these milestones, further solidifying Sweetwater Events Complex’s position as a leader in the industry.

“We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions,” said Kandi Pendleton, Executive Director at the Sweetwater Events Complex. “These accolades are a testament to the hard work, creativity, and passion of our team and the unwavering support from our community and donors. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in providing exceptional event spaces for our patrons.”

These awards are a testament to the Sweetwater Events Complex’s commitment to creating outstanding facilities that cater to the diverse needs of its patrons.