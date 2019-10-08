Sweetwater Events Complex Recruits International Motor Coach Rally

ROCK SPRINGS– The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to announce that they will be hosting the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally August 24-28, 2020.

The Sweetwater Events Complex is a key component to the tourism in the state and is proud to be an economic engine for both Sweetwater County and the City of Rock Springs. The Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally will bring over 1,000 visitors to our area and is estimated to bring $817,920.00 in economic impact directly to our city and county. (Dean Runyan Associates)

The Newmar Kountry Klub will bring approximately 500 coaches, 100 vendors and 55 services technicians for their event. Vendors and service techs will utilize more than 500 hotel/motel rooms. The rally will also work with local catering for their event as well as the Rock Spring Golf Course to host a tournament.

The Sweetwater Events Complex is committed to recruitment of all kinds of events which are critical to the quality of life and the economy in Sweetwater County and the state of Wyoming.

“The Sweetwater Events Complex is a driving force to the travel and tourism in our city, county and state. Each event at our facility directly benefits our local business and residents,” Larry Lloyd, Executive Director said.

“These guests visit our restaurants, stay in our hotels and fill up their gas tanks at our gas stations. Each event we have on our property brings travelers to support our local businesses as well as brings in tax revenue for our city and county.”

Rally attendees and vendors will boost tourism and economic impact in Sweetwater County by staying in hotels/motels, purchasing gas and eating at local restaurants; all while enjoying everything Southwest Wyoming has to offer.