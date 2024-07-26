Sweetwater Family Resource Center receives $75,000 United Way Grant

ROCK SPRINGS – The Sweetwater Family Resource Center received a United Way of Southwest Wyoming grant totaling $75,000 recently, which the center says will help those at risk of losing their homes or utility services.

The grant is for the 2024-2025 fiscal year and funds the center’s Independence Program, which provides emergency shelter, housing for those at risk of homelessness, and utility assistance to prevent shutoffs.

The program aligns with the United Way’s basic needs initiative to provide services that support independent living for residents and their families. According to the SFRC, the organization has met the needs of the county’s most vulnerable residents for the past 23 years. During the 2024 fiscal year, the organization assisted 663 people, which includes 156 children.

“We are fortunate to have the support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming to be able to continue this program at the level our community needs,” Shari West, the organization’s director, said.