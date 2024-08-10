Sweetwater GOP Chair Reassures Voters of Election Integrity

ROCK SPRINGS – Fears and allegations regarding election equipment have prompted the Sweetwater County GOP to reassure voters of the equipment’s integrity 10 days before the Primary Election.

Chairman Elizabeth Bingham emailed county media Saturday afternoon, citing “some allegations around the state.” Bingham wrote that active members of the county party, along with precinct committeemen and committeewomen, attended Sweetwater County Clerk Cindy Lane’s certification of election equipment. They were happy with the results of that certification.

“Following that inspection and review, the Sweetwater County Republican Party would like to assure our fellow voters that the equipment which will be used in our upcoming primary election has been properly prepared and inspected and we have full faith and confidence that our votes will be fully and fairly counted,” Bingham wrote in the email.

Election integrity has been a topic of discussion on the right since the 2020 election when unsubstantiated and false claims were made that President Joe Biden won the presidency through illegal means. Wyoming’s Secretary of State Chuck Grey amplified those claims during his successful secretary of state campaign when he showed the film “2,000 Mules,” which allegedly featured evidence of election tampering. The claims made in the film have since been debunked and the nonprofit behind the film, True the Vote, admitted it didn’t have evidence of election tampering. The distributor of the film removed it and an accompanying book from distribution and issued an apology to a man falsely accused of illegal voting in the film. According to Wyofile.com, Gray has so far been silent on the issues with “2,000 Mules” and the falsehoods pushed by the True the Vote.

The Sweetwater County commissioners heard a request by Cause of Wyoming to use paper polling books and a hand count system to tally ballots in December, with the group claiming there are problems with electronic ballot counting. That request was met with skepticism by the governing body, with Commissioner Island Richards debunking many of the arguments the group presented.