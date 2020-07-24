Sweetwater Laundry Under New Ownership

Sweetwater Laundry is now owned and operated by Lance and Susan Magee.

We look forward to serving you, and work hard to keep the facilities incredibly clean.

Open 24 hours at two convenient locations! LEARN MORE

2528 FOOTHILL BLVD

ROCK SPRINGS, WY 82901 Our main, large facility is located across the street from Smith’s and next door to the Wash And Glow Car Wash. We’re right off Exit 102 (Dewar Drive Exit) on I-80. Advertisement - Story continues below... 801 POWERHOUSE DRIVE

ROCK SPRINGS, WY 82901 Our Powerhouse Drive location is located next to Veteran’s Park. We’re right off Exit 107 (Pilot Butte Exit) on I-80.

About

Making your life easy is the #1 goal of Sweetwater Laundry. You can relax in a pleasant atmosphere while your dirty clothes get clean in our state-of-the-art coin operated machines.

We are not your typical Laundromat. First of all, our place is really clean. Second, we have state-of-the-art and commercial grade washers and dryers that you can use depending on you needs. And most importantly, our store is well attended, so there will always be someone for you if you are in need of any help.

Self-Serve Machines

If you want to do your laundry yourself, we offer large capacity coin-operated machines for your convenience with two locations to choose from. Bring your laptop, tablet, or smartphone and surf the web while taking advantage of our FREE Wi-Fi while you wait.

Come by one of our two locations today!