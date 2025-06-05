Sweetwater Legion Teams Struggle to Find Momentum in Midseason Matchups

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Knights and Rock Springs Stallions both struggled on the diamond this week, suffering back-to-back losses in midweek American Legion baseball action against Cody and Gillette, respectively.

Green River Knights Swept in Cody Doubleheader

The Green River Knights faced a tough road test in Cody Tuesday, dropping both games of a doubleheader to the Cody Cubs.

In the opener, Cody surged to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Knights 18-7. A six-run second inning and a seven-run third gave the Cubs control. The Knights showed some late fight, plating six runs in the fifth inning without a hit, aided by five walks and a groundout from Jaydon Walther that drove in three.

Kamden Liebelt started on the mound for Green River, allowing 10 earned runs over 2 1/3 innings. Landon Smart led the Knights offensively with a 1-for-2 performance, while five different players tallied RBIs.

In Game 2, Cody again jumped out early, scoring five in the first and never letting the Knights back in as the Cubs cruised to a 12-2 win. Green River’s Brody Fuller drove in both of the team’s runs and struck out seven batters over four innings of work, but four errors proved costly.

The Knights dropped to 2-16.

Rock Springs Stallions Outpaced by Gillette in Home Doubleheader

The Rock Springs Stallions hosted the Gillette Riders Wednesday but were overwhelmed by a pair of high-powered offensive performances.

In the first game, a 19-run fifth inning from Gillette proved catastrophic as the Riders routed the Stallions 29-2. Gillette tallied 17 hits and capitalized on multiple Rock Springs errors. Stallions starter Steve Harmon allowed six runs in three innings. Offensively, Prestyn Harvey and Jayson Sagastume each drove in a run, while the Stallions turned one double play defensively.

Game 2 was slightly closer, but Gillette again jumped ahead early and secured a 17-7 win. The Riders racked up 10 walks and 11 hits, including two-hit efforts from four different players. Rock Springs’ Billy Peterson and Steve Harmon each drove in two runs, and Damian Valerio led the team with three walks. Valerio also took the loss on the mound, surrendering five earned runs across four-plus innings.

The Stallions fell to 7-13 on the year.