Sweetwater Library Events In January

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Library branches are packed with January events for all ages, from story times and winter reading activities to teen programs, take-and-make kits and family-friendly programs designed to keep the community engaged all month long.

Rock Springs Library

Youth Programs

Story Time – Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Promoting literacy, books and songs for ages three to six.

Toddler Time – Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Sing, wiggle, and learn with interactive stories, promoting early literacy and socialization for newborns to three year olds.

Family Friday – Jan. 9, Gnome directed drawing. Jan. 23, paper gnomes. For all ages.

Mars Club – Fridays at 1:30 p.m. for all kids fourth grade and up. STEM projects, snacks, and surprises are provided.

D&D – Jan. 16 and 30 at 11 a.m. Help save the library and clean out all of Xanathar’s minions to get the Crystal Dragon back to Youth Services.

Adult Programs

Tech Assistance – Jan. 21 1-4 p.m., 30 minute technology assistance sessions.

Month-Long Activities

Coloring Contest – Pick up a coloring sheet anytime at the libary and bring it back by the end of the month for a chance to win a prize.

Winter Reading – Kids can collect resin gnomes and a color-changing cup of hot chocolate. Adults will be entered into a prize basket drawing with each reading log returned.

Snowman Craft Kit – Grab a snowflake kit and learn whether or not water will stick to wax. There will be a limited number of kits starting Jan. 28 on a first come, first served basis.

White Mountain Library

Youth Programs

Story Time – Promoting literacy, books and songs for ages three to six. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Toddler Time – Sing, wiggle, and learn with interactive stories, promoting early literacy and socialization for newborns to three year olds, Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Cuentos Y Cantos – Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. A family friendly bilingual story hour with songs, crafts, and stories in English and Spanish.

Fun Fridays – Jan. 16 and 30 at 11 a.m. An art program for all ages, edible gnomes and snowman art.

Adult Programs

Shabby Chic Journaling – Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. Join the librarian crafters and turn your love of the shabby chic aesthetic into a fun way of keeping your memoires.

Tech Assistance – Jan. 15 from 1-4 p.m. 30-minute technology assistance sessions.

Month-Long Activities

Book Walk – Take a walk around the library to read “Dog’s Colorful Day” to receive a prize.

Gnome Coloring Contest – Pick up a gnome coloring sheet and bring back the completed artwork to enter a contest.

Snowflake Stem Project – Use marshmallows and toothpicks to make snowflakes.

Snowman Hunt – The snowmen are hiding, try to find them all.

Winter Bookmark – Stop in to make a winter bookmark to help you get the winter reading prize.

Oreo Taste Test – Can you guess the flavor of the Oreo?

Look and Find Fish Tank – Can you find all the hidden gnomes in the fish tank?

Duck Decorating – Pick up a rubber duck from the library and decorate it as any character before returning it by Jan. 13, National Rubber Duck Day. The ducks will be displayed and voted on by the end of the month. The winner with the most votes will receive a prize.

Check It Out – Help make a blizzard with checkouts.

Teen Take Home, Paper Mandela – Stop in and grab a kit to make a Paper Mandala at home.

Squirrel Nut Hunt – A mischievous squirrel has hidden nuts all over the library, find the nuts and complete an activity for a prize.

Winter Reading – Kids can collect resin gnomes and a color-changing cup of hot chocolate. Adults will be entered into a prize basket drawing with each reading log returned.

Sweetwater County Library

Youth Programs

Toddler Time and Playtime – Mondays at 10:30 a.m. A 20-minute lap sit event that includes books, song, rhymes, and bouncing for babies 0-24 months and their parents.

Story Time – Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. Stories, songs, movement and activities for children three to six.

Reading Dragons Coloring Contest – Jan. 2 – Feb. 14. Design a griffin to be the newest reading dragon card and you could win an afternoon at the library and work with Miss Becky.

Home School Hangout, Stitch In The Stacks – Jan. 13 at 1:30 p.m. Bring in your crochet, knitting, or other fiber art project and spend the afternoon with friends. Beginners and experienced creators welcomed with help on hand for crochet and knitting.

Teen Programs

Teen Thursdays – Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m., for sixth to 12th graders.

Teen Trivia – Try the teen bubble machine for a chance to win a prize every time you visit the library.

Adult Programs

Mini Book Shelves – Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. Build a mini bookshelf and fill it with books, tiny plants, and more. For ages 12 and older.

Jigsaw Puzzle Showdown – Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. Celebrate National Puzzle Month by being the fastest. Teams of two to four will have two hours to complete a 500-piece puzzle. First to finish wins a prize, registration is required.

Month-Long Activities

Winter Reading – Kids can collect resin gnomes and a color-changing cup of hot chocolate. Adults will be entered into a prize basket drawing with each reading log returned.

Side Quests – Complete a quest to collect a prize.

Tea Month – Have a cup of tea anytime you stop in at the library.