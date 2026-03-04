Sweetwater Library Events In March

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Library branches are packed with events for all ages, from story times, spring themed events, St. Patricks Day crafts, take-and-make kits and family-friendly programs designed to keep the community engaged all month long.

A full list of each libraries events are as follows:

Rock Springs Library

Youth Programs

Story Time – Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m. Promoting literacy, books and songs for ages three to six.

Toddler Time – Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. Sing, wiggle, and learn with interactive stories, promoting early literacy and socialization for newborns to three year olds.

Family Friday – March 13 and 20. Come down and make some Peeps Cars and help get through the last days of winter.

Mars Club – Fridays at 1:30 p.m. for all kids fourth grade and up. STEM projects, snacks, and surprises are provided.

Equinox Kits- March 13 until supplies last. Stop by and grab a take-and-make kit to make a fun flower decoration to enjoy until the real flowers arrive.

Adult Programs

Adult D&D – March 6 8-11 p.m. Join the library for a once a month Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

Tech Assistance – March 18 1-4 p.m., 30 minute technology assistance sessions.

Month-Long Activities

Coloring Contest – Pick up a coloring sheet anytime and bring it back by the end of the month for a chance to win a prize.

Read Across America – Every time you read a book that takes place in a different state, let a librarian know and if your the first to read a book about the state, you can color it in the map. They are trying to get all 50 states this month.

White Mountain Library

Youth Programs

Story Time – Promoting literacy, books and songs for ages three to six. Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Toddler Time – Sing, wiggle, and learn with interactive stories, promoting early literacy and socialization for newborns to three year olds, Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Cuentos Y Cantos – March 16 at 4 p.m. A family friendly bilingual story hour with songs, crafts, and stories in English and Spanish.

Fun Fridays – March 6 and 20 at 11 a.m. An art program for all ages, Seussical sculptures and pinwheels are on the agenda this month.

Spring Break Activities – March 23-26 from 12-2 p.m. Head to the library for something new every day of spring break.

Adult Programs

Seed Bomb Postcards – March 10 at 6 p.m. Learn how to blend recycled paper, seeds. and art supplies to create postcards that can be buried to grow plants.

Tech Assistance – March 12 from 1-4 p.m. 30-minute technology assistance sessions.

Month-Long Activities

Scavenger Hunt – The cat has lost the stripes on his hat, search around the youth department to find them.

Guessing Jar – Guess how many red, white, and blue LEGO’s are in the jar.

What Do You See – Stop in to see if you can figure out what’s happening in optical illusion pictures.

Handprint Lorax – Use the library’s supplies to make your own Lorax to take home with you.

Bookmark – Make a Truffula Tree bookmark to save your spot.

Shamrock Craft – Decorate a Shamrock to get ready for St. Patrick’s Day.

Look & Find Fish Tank – The fishtank has gone green, try to find everything they’ve hidden inside.

Sweetwater County Library

Youth Programs

Toddler Time and Playtime – Mondays at 10:30 a.m. A 20-minute lap sit event that includes books, song, rhymes, and bouncing for babies 0-24 months and their parents.

Story Time – Wednesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. Stories, songs, movement and activities for children three to six.

Reading Dragons Healing Potions- March 9-21. Some of the dragons have fallen ill and its your job to find the correct ingredients and heal them. For kindergarten to 12th grade.

Home School Hangout, Stitch In The Stacks – March 10 at 1:30 p.m. Bring in your crochet, knitting, or other fiber art project and spend the afternoon with friends. Beginners and experienced creators welcomed with help on hand for crochet and knitting.

Teen Programs

Teen Thursdays – Every Thursday at 3:30 p.m., for sixth to 12th graders.

Teen Trivia – Try the teen bubble machine for a chance to win a prize every time you visit the library.

Adult Programs

Tech Assistance – March 4 from 1-4 p.m. 30-minute technology assistance sessions.

Craft Supply Swap – Drop off March 10-20, Swap on March 21 from 12-1 p.m. Bring in your gently used art and craft supplies you no longer need and recive a ticket with the number of supplies you dropped of. On March 21, choose as just as many new-to-you supplies.

Crochet At The Library Day – March 21 from 12-3 p.m. Bring a fiber art to work on or learn how to crochet, all skill levels welcome.

Month-Long Activities

National Craft Month – Check out a book about crochet, knitting, painting and more to enter to win a basket full of craft goodies.

Peeps Diorama Contest – Drop off March 23-28, vote March 30- April 4. Create a diorama with Peeps based on a book of your choice. Pick up a starter bag of peeps and contest rules.