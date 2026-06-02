Sweetwater Library Summer Events

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Library branches are packed with events for all ages, from story times, summer reading quests, outdoor events, and family-friendly programs designed to keep the community engaged all summer long.

The following is a full list of events for each library:

Rock Springs Library

Weekly Quests

Triassic Sign Up Week: June 8-13

Jurassic Mini Tape Measure: June 15-20

Cretaceous Be The Asteroid: June 22-27

Paleocene Find The Distant Relative: June 29- July 4

Eocene Find The Knightia: July 6-11

Oligocene Photo Find: July 13-18

Miocene They Were Just Little Guys: July 20-25

Pliocene Find The Pronghorn: July 27 – August 1

Pleistocene Feed MegalaMarq: August 3-8

Toddler and Toddler Time

Toddler Time: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Story Time: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Summer Reading

Scales and Tails Summer Reading Kickoff: June 11

Dinosaur Projectors: June 18

Edwina Story Walk: June 25

Time Capsules: July 2

Worm Races: July 9

Archaeology Dig: July 16

Dino Adoption and Dino Dirt Cups: July 23

Bugs In Amber Craft: July 30

Tilly’s Birthday Party: August 6

Mars Club

Jurassic Punk: June 12

Dinosaur Canvases: June 26

Pool Noodle Beaded Sharks: July 10

Taste Test: July 17

LEGO: July 24

Poke Balls: July 31

Show and Tell Ice Cream: August 7

Other Activities

Summer Solstice Kit: Available June 15 until supplies are gone.

July Grab and Go: Available July 15 until supplies are gone.

Popsicle Stick Flag: June 8 – July 2

June Family Story Time: June 29 at 10:30 a.m.

July Family Story Time: July 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Kids D&D: June 12, 26, and July 12, 24 at 10 a.m to noon.

Recycled Plant Stakes: July 2 at 6 p.m.

Pink Eraser Stamps: July 7 at 6 p.m.

Cyanotype Totes: August 4 at 6 p.m.

White Mountain Library

Tuesday Programs

Bicycle Safety with RSPD: June 9

Bloedorns: June 16

Western Wyoming Community College: June 23

Rock Springs Animal Control: June 30

Ice Cream Social: July 7

Game and Fish: July 14

Bike Rodeo with the RSPD: July 21

Morning Movie: July 21

Pizza Party: August 4

Story Time – Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Pre-K, 1 p.m. for Kindergarten and Up

Dinosaurs: June 10

Cloud Dough: June 17

Bugs: June 24

Fireworks: July 1

Lemonade: July 8

Meet at Western Wyoming Community College for Storytime: July 15

Cats: July 22

Paint in Motion: July 29

Water Play: August 5

Other Activities

Toddler Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. starting June 18

Scales and Tails Summer Reading Kickoff: June 11 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Bunning Park in Rock Springs

Cuentos Y Cantos: June 15, July 13 and August 10 at 1 p.m.

Foam Parties: June 22, 29 and July 20 at 1 p.m.

Fairy Garden Bookend: June 16 at 6 p.m.

Fore Edge Book Painting: June 23 and 30 at 6 p.m.

Homemade Lotion Making: July 14 at 6 p.m.

Seed Bomb Postcards: July 28 at 6 p.m.

Teen Friday: June 12, July 10, August 7 at 1-2 p.m

Sweetwater County Library

Summer Adventures at The Library

Dig Into Rocks: June 8-13

Back to 1999: June 15-20

Revolutionary War Spy Adventure: June 22 – July 2

Ancient Plants: July 6-11

Dinosaurs Rawr: July 13-18

Giving Back Week: July 20-25

Wizards Unite: July 26 – August 1

Insect Vision Obstacle Course: August 3-8

Toddler Time and Playtime

Toddler Time: Mondays at 10:30 a.m.

Dance Parties: June 15 and July 13 from 10:30 a.m.

Summer Story Time: Suneshine and Stories

Super Sticky Fun: June 9

Under The Sea: June 16

Wyoming Game and Fish: June 23

T-Rex Tea Party: June 30

Hat Story Time: July 7

Chalk It Up: July 14

Princess Party: July 21

Bugs, Bugs Everywhere: July 28

Green River Fire Department: August 4

Summer Reading Experiences

Flat Stanley Book Club: June 8 – August 8.

Scales and Tails: June 10 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park

Interactive Movie: June 17 at 1 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library

Flaming Gorge Days Foam Party: June 26 from 4-6 p.m. at Evers Park

Medieval Faire: July 8 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park

Minions Foam Party: July 17 at 2 p.m. at Centennial Park

Tie Dye: July 23 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park

End of Summer Reading Party: August 5 at 11 a.m. at Evers Park

Adult Programs

Yarnstorm: June 13 at 12 p.m.

Silk Scarf Painting: July 18 from 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Papermaking – DIY Paper Library Style: August 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Teen Events: Thursdays at 2 p.m. for 6-12 Graders

Summer Reading Kick-Off Party: June 11

Fleece Stuffie: June 18

CD Suncatchers: June 25

Sticker Scenes: July 2

Speed Cubes: July 9

Sibling and Me Dino Tea: July 16

Tie Dye at the Park: July 23 at Centennial Park

Scarf Marionettes: July 30

End of Summer Party: August 6