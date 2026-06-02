Sweetwater Library Summer Events

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Library branches are packed with events for all ages, from story times, summer reading quests, outdoor events, and family-friendly programs designed to keep the community engaged all summer long.
The following is a full list of events for each library:
Rock Springs Library
Weekly Quests
- Triassic Sign Up Week: June 8-13
- Jurassic Mini Tape Measure: June 15-20
- Cretaceous Be The Asteroid: June 22-27
- Paleocene Find The Distant Relative: June 29- July 4
- Eocene Find The Knightia: July 6-11
- Oligocene Photo Find: July 13-18
- Miocene They Were Just Little Guys: July 20-25
- Pliocene Find The Pronghorn: July 27 – August 1
- Pleistocene Feed MegalaMarq: August 3-8
Toddler and Toddler Time
- Toddler Time: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
- Story Time: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.
Summer Reading
- Scales and Tails Summer Reading Kickoff: June 11
- Dinosaur Projectors: June 18
- Edwina Story Walk: June 25
- Time Capsules: July 2
- Worm Races: July 9
- Archaeology Dig: July 16
- Dino Adoption and Dino Dirt Cups: July 23
- Bugs In Amber Craft: July 30
- Tilly’s Birthday Party: August 6
Mars Club
- Jurassic Punk: June 12
- Dinosaur Canvases: June 26
- Pool Noodle Beaded Sharks: July 10
- Taste Test: July 17
- LEGO: July 24
- Poke Balls: July 31
- Show and Tell Ice Cream: August 7
Other Activities
- Summer Solstice Kit: Available June 15 until supplies are gone.
- July Grab and Go: Available July 15 until supplies are gone.
- Popsicle Stick Flag: June 8 – July 2
- June Family Story Time: June 29 at 10:30 a.m.
- July Family Story Time: July 27 at 10:30 a.m.
- Kids D&D: June 12, 26, and July 12, 24 at 10 a.m to noon.
- Recycled Plant Stakes: July 2 at 6 p.m.
- Pink Eraser Stamps: July 7 at 6 p.m.
- Cyanotype Totes: August 4 at 6 p.m.
White Mountain Library
Tuesday Programs
- Bicycle Safety with RSPD: June 9
- Bloedorns: June 16
- Western Wyoming Community College: June 23
- Rock Springs Animal Control: June 30
- Ice Cream Social: July 7
- Game and Fish: July 14
- Bike Rodeo with the RSPD: July 21
- Morning Movie: July 21
- Pizza Party: August 4
Story Time – Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Pre-K, 1 p.m. for Kindergarten and Up
- Dinosaurs: June 10
- Cloud Dough: June 17
- Bugs: June 24
- Fireworks: July 1
- Lemonade: July 8
- Meet at Western Wyoming Community College for Storytime: July 15
- Cats: July 22
- Paint in Motion: July 29
- Water Play: August 5
Other Activities
- Toddler Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. starting June 18
- Scales and Tails Summer Reading Kickoff: June 11 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Bunning Park in Rock Springs
- Cuentos Y Cantos: June 15, July 13 and August 10 at 1 p.m.
- Foam Parties: June 22, 29 and July 20 at 1 p.m.
- Fairy Garden Bookend: June 16 at 6 p.m.
- Fore Edge Book Painting: June 23 and 30 at 6 p.m.
- Homemade Lotion Making: July 14 at 6 p.m.
- Seed Bomb Postcards: July 28 at 6 p.m.
- Teen Friday: June 12, July 10, August 7 at 1-2 p.m
Sweetwater County Library
Summer Adventures at The Library
- Dig Into Rocks: June 8-13
- Back to 1999: June 15-20
- Revolutionary War Spy Adventure: June 22 – July 2
- Ancient Plants: July 6-11
- Dinosaurs Rawr: July 13-18
- Giving Back Week: July 20-25
- Wizards Unite: July 26 – August 1
- Insect Vision Obstacle Course: August 3-8
Toddler Time and Playtime
- Toddler Time: Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
- Dance Parties: June 15 and July 13 from 10:30 a.m.
Summer Story Time: Suneshine and Stories
- Super Sticky Fun: June 9
- Under The Sea: June 16
- Wyoming Game and Fish: June 23
- T-Rex Tea Party: June 30
- Hat Story Time: July 7
- Chalk It Up: July 14
- Princess Party: July 21
- Bugs, Bugs Everywhere: July 28
- Green River Fire Department: August 4
Summer Reading Experiences
- Flat Stanley Book Club: June 8 – August 8.
- Scales and Tails: June 10 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park
- Interactive Movie: June 17 at 1 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library
- Flaming Gorge Days Foam Party: June 26 from 4-6 p.m. at Evers Park
- Medieval Faire: July 8 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park
- Minions Foam Party: July 17 at 2 p.m. at Centennial Park
- Tie Dye: July 23 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park
- End of Summer Reading Party: August 5 at 11 a.m. at Evers Park
Adult Programs
- Yarnstorm: June 13 at 12 p.m.
- Silk Scarf Painting: July 18 from 12:30 – 3 p.m.
- Papermaking – DIY Paper Library Style: August 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Teen Events: Thursdays at 2 p.m. for 6-12 Graders
- Summer Reading Kick-Off Party: June 11
- Fleece Stuffie: June 18
- CD Suncatchers: June 25
- Sticker Scenes: July 2
- Speed Cubes: July 9
- Sibling and Me Dino Tea: July 16
- Tie Dye at the Park: July 23 at Centennial Park
- Scarf Marionettes: July 30
- End of Summer Party: August 6
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