Sweetwater Library Summer Events

Sweetwater Library Summer Events

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Library branches are packed with events for all ages, from story times, summer reading quests, outdoor events, and family-friendly programs designed to keep the community engaged all summer long.

The following is a full list of events for each library:

Rock Springs Library

Weekly Quests

  • Triassic Sign Up Week: June 8-13
  • Jurassic Mini Tape Measure: June 15-20
  • Cretaceous Be The Asteroid: June 22-27
  • Paleocene Find The Distant Relative: June 29- July 4
  • Eocene Find The Knightia: July 6-11
  • Oligocene Photo Find: July 13-18
  • Miocene They Were Just Little Guys: July 20-25
  • Pliocene Find The Pronghorn: July 27 – August 1
  • Pleistocene Feed MegalaMarq: August 3-8

Toddler and Toddler Time

  • Toddler Time: Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
  • Story Time: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Summer Reading

  • Scales and Tails Summer Reading Kickoff: June 11
  • Dinosaur Projectors: June 18
  • Edwina Story Walk: June 25
  • Time Capsules: July 2
  • Worm Races: July 9
  • Archaeology Dig: July 16
  • Dino Adoption and Dino Dirt Cups: July 23
  • Bugs In Amber Craft: July 30
  • Tilly’s Birthday Party: August 6

Mars Club

  • Jurassic Punk: June 12
  • Dinosaur Canvases: June 26
  • Pool Noodle Beaded Sharks: July 10
  • Taste Test: July 17
  • LEGO: July 24
  • Poke Balls: July 31
  • Show and Tell Ice Cream: August 7

Other Activities

  • Summer Solstice Kit: Available June 15 until supplies are gone.
  • July Grab and Go: Available July 15 until supplies are gone.
  • Popsicle Stick Flag: June 8 – July 2
  • June Family Story Time: June 29 at 10:30 a.m.
  • July Family Story Time: July 27 at 10:30 a.m.
  • Kids D&D: June 12, 26, and July 12, 24 at 10 a.m to noon.
  • Recycled Plant Stakes: July 2 at 6 p.m.
  • Pink Eraser Stamps: July 7 at 6 p.m.
  • Cyanotype Totes: August 4 at 6 p.m.

White Mountain Library

Tuesday Programs

  • Bicycle Safety with RSPD: June 9
  • Bloedorns: June 16
  • Western Wyoming Community College: June 23
  • Rock Springs Animal Control: June 30
  • Ice Cream Social: July 7
  • Game and Fish: July 14
  • Bike Rodeo with the RSPD: July 21
  • Morning Movie: July 21
  • Pizza Party: August 4

Story Time – Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Pre-K, 1 p.m. for Kindergarten and Up

  • Dinosaurs: June 10
  • Cloud Dough: June 17
  • Bugs: June 24
  • Fireworks: July 1
  • Lemonade: July 8
  • Meet at Western Wyoming Community College for Storytime: July 15
  • Cats: July 22
  • Paint in Motion: July 29
  • Water Play: August 5

Other Activities

  • Toddler Time: Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. starting June 18
  • Scales and Tails Summer Reading Kickoff: June 11 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Bunning Park in Rock Springs
  • Cuentos Y Cantos: June 15, July 13 and August 10 at 1 p.m.
  • Foam Parties: June 22, 29 and July 20 at 1 p.m.
  • Fairy Garden Bookend: June 16 at 6 p.m.
  • Fore Edge Book Painting: June 23 and 30 at 6 p.m.
  • Homemade Lotion Making: July 14 at 6 p.m.
  • Seed Bomb Postcards: July 28 at 6 p.m.
  • Teen Friday: June 12, July 10, August 7 at 1-2 p.m

Sweetwater County Library

Summer Adventures at The Library

  • Dig Into Rocks: June 8-13
  • Back to 1999: June 15-20
  • Revolutionary War Spy Adventure: June 22 – July 2
  • Ancient Plants: July 6-11
  • Dinosaurs Rawr: July 13-18
  • Giving Back Week: July 20-25
  • Wizards Unite: July 26 – August 1
  • Insect Vision Obstacle Course: August 3-8

Toddler Time and Playtime

  • Toddler Time: Mondays at 10:30 a.m.
  • Dance Parties: June 15 and July 13 from 10:30 a.m.

Summer Story Time: Suneshine and Stories

  • Super Sticky Fun: June 9
  • Under The Sea: June 16
  • Wyoming Game and Fish: June 23
  • T-Rex Tea Party: June 30
  • Hat Story Time: July 7
  • Chalk It Up: July 14
  • Princess Party: July 21
  • Bugs, Bugs Everywhere: July 28
  • Green River Fire Department: August 4

Summer Reading Experiences

  • Flat Stanley Book Club: June 8 – August 8.
  • Scales and Tails: June 10 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park
  • Interactive Movie: June 17 at 1 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library
  • Flaming Gorge Days Foam Party: June 26 from 4-6 p.m. at Evers Park
  • Medieval Faire: July 8 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park
  • Minions Foam Party: July 17 at 2 p.m. at Centennial Park
  • Tie Dye: July 23 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park
  • End of Summer Reading Party: August 5 at 11 a.m. at Evers Park

Adult Programs

  • Yarnstorm: June 13 at 12 p.m.
  • Silk Scarf Painting: July 18 from 12:30 – 3 p.m.
  • Papermaking – DIY Paper Library Style: August 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Teen Events: Thursdays at 2 p.m. for 6-12 Graders

  • Summer Reading Kick-Off Party: June 11
  • Fleece Stuffie: June 18
  • CD Suncatchers: June 25
  • Sticker Scenes: July 2
  • Speed Cubes: July 9
  • Sibling and Me Dino Tea: July 16
  • Tie Dye at the Park: July 23 at Centennial Park
  • Scarf Marionettes: July 30
  • End of Summer Party: August 6

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