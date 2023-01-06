Sweetwater Memorial Continues Discussion on Weapons Policy

ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employees and the board of trustees are continuing to update its violence prevention policy after more suggested changes were proposed at a recent meeting.

During the MHSC Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, trustee Ed Tardoni asked staff to continue working on the proposed workplace violence prevention policy saying they need to really look at what the definition of a weapon is. He said other hospital policies have a different weapons definition and he would like to see it the same across the policies. One of those definitions refers to a weapon as “any object used for intimidation or violence,” he said. This is the definition he would prefer be used.

The hospital’s current workplace violence prevention policy states: “MHSC prohibits the possession of ‘dangerous or deadly weapons’ by employees on hospital property at all times, including hospital parking lots and hospital vehicles. A ‘dangerous or deadly weapon’ is one that is likely to cause death of great bodily harm.“

Tardoni also suggested they look at removing any language associated with a weapon being defined as something a metal detector would discover because there are a lot of weapons that would go undetected. Tardoni brought in a ceramic roofing tile to show the board and staff what a non-metal weapon could look like. He said the roofing tile could cause just as much damage as a metal weapon.

“I’ll guarantee you, with a pocket full of rocks and the belt off of my trousers, I can cause the damage that we talk about in the weapons policy,” Tardoni said.

Tardoni, who used to teach martial arts classes at the recreation center and conducted the defensive awareness classes, is familiar with what kinds of weapons there are and how they can be used.

“The danger is here every day. It’s the intent of the people,” Tardoni said.

Hospital CEO Irene Richardson said the committee will continue looking at the policy and asked if Tardoni could attend that meeting to express his concerns directly to the committee.

Trustee Marty Kelsey said this particular policy has been in place for some time and he wasn’t sure what exactly was being changed to it because nothing was shown indicating the changes. Kelsey said he had to find the old policy and look at it line for line to see what language changes were being proposed. He asked if from now on when a policy is being updated, the document easily reflect what those proposed changes are.

“I’d like to see what those changes are,” Kelsey said.

The board and employees will continue to work on the policy and provide an update at the next meeting.